Why the Chiefs Should Feel Optimistic This Offseason

The Kansas City Chiefs have a lot of reasons to feel optimistic about this offseason. They came in third place in the AFC West, which means they should have an easier time getting wins next season. The AFC was shaken up this season in a major way, which means they have an opportunity to remind the NFL who they are next season.

Patrick Mahomes ' ACL tear is a concern for his future as a scrambler, but the team is hoping he can make a comeback in Week 1 of next season. Andy Reid's coming back as their head coach, which gives their team continuity. Out of all the reasons to feel optimistic for Chiefs Kingdom, what should be their biggest source of hope?

Biggest Reason for Optimism

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Thomas Valentine is a writer for Pro Football Focus, and he wrote an article breaking down one reason for optimism for every team that missed the playoffs this season. For the Chiefs, that reason is that Mahomes will be coming back to a more competitive roster.

"Mahomes’ return date is unknown, but the roster could look completely different in 2026 when he returns. TE Travis Kelce (72.0 grade; 18th) looks set to hang up his boots this offseason after 13 years in the NFL, which would create a huge hole in the starting lineup — even if Kelce has taken a step back in the last two years—and in the locker room, and Kelce has been Mahomes’ most popular target in recent years. A new-look Chiefs to open up a new era could be on the cards, and that just feels fresh", said Valentine.

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) warms up before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Travis Kelce is poised to retire this offseason, but it isn't confirmed. Even if he does close the curtains, they have the ninth overall pick, which they can use to draft a playmaker. Nobody will be able to replace the connection Kelce had with Mahomes, but it's undeniable that his production has taken a massive step back. I actually believe Kelce's inclusion in their offense hurt them more times than it helped last season.

The tight end is a very important part of the Chiefs' offense. A new face with a different skill set might help the Chiefs' offense unlock a new gear. Either way, a fresh start is exactly what the Chiefs need to get back on track. Their offense needs to catch up with the rest of the NFL, and a new offensive coordinator with new players would help.

