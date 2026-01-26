Chiefs Set to Face New Offensive Mastermind Rival Next Season

It didn't take long for the Kansas City Chiefs to shore up their sideline. While several teams across the NFL are still searching for their next head coach and coordinators, KC moved quickly to replace Matt Nagy after his departure to pursue new ventures.

The Chiefs will be bringing back Eric Bieniemy to see if he can recapture the offensive magic that he put on display between 2018 and 2022, when they fielded one of the league's top attacks en route to three Super Bowl appearances and two championships.

When it was initially brought up that the Chiefs might need a new offensive coordinator, a popular name sprouted up within the fan base: Mike McDaniel. Kansas City won't be adding him to the staff, but it should get familiar with him quickly. All signs point to McDaniel joining the AFC West one way or another.



McDaniel will join the AFC West rivalry



When the Miami Dolphins fired Mike McDaniel, he instantly became one of the top available candidates for the various openings around the NFL. After much deliberation, he's narrowed down his next job to just two possibilities. McDaniel pulled himself out of the running for the Cleveland Browns' head coaching job earlier this offseason. At the same time, he reportedly came to an agreement to become the new offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers.



However, he was still waiting to hear from the Las Vegas Raiders and the Buffalo Bills about their HC vacancies. Most recently, he cancelled his interview with Buffalo, meaning that he'll either be the next head coach in Sin City or the OC in LA. Either way, he's joining the AFC West.



Update: Mike McDaniel pulled out of his scheduled meeting down in Florida with the Bills yesterday, I’m told, and the two sides never met.



That's not great news for the Kansas City Chiefs. There's good reason why McDaniel was considered one of the top offensive minds available this offseason. In 2023, he engineered an attack for the Dolphins that ranked first in total yards and second in points. The Chiefs will have to stifle his schemes with either Justin Herbert and the Chargers or the Raiders and their young offensive cornerstones — Brock Bowers, Ashton Jeanty, and likely, Fernando Mendoza.



On the bright side, this will be a new rivalry, as the Dolphins never really threatened the Chiefs in McDaniel's time in Miami, even after they acquired Tyreek Hill from KC. He's coached two games against Kansas City and Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. He lost both matchups handily — 21-14 in November 2024 and 26-7 that following January on Wild Card Weekend.

