Moves that Each Division Rival Should Make to Concern the Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs have been accustomed to winning the AFC West and playing deep into January since Patrick Mahomes took over as the starting quarterback in 2018. Obviously, that did not transpire this year, as the Chiefs went 6-11 while seeing its franchise quarterback go down with a torn ACL in Week 15.

Meanwhile, the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers each reached the playoffs, compiling a combined 25-9 record between the two of them. The Las Vegas Raiders faltered and finished with a 3-14 record, but if a team is going to be that bad, "earning" the No. 1 pick in the ensuing draft is not a bad consolation prize.

With all that being said, here is a move each of those teams can pull off this offseason to give the Chiefs something to think about moving forward.

Broncos: Reach the Super Bowl Without Bo Nix

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) celebrates after winning an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

This season has been incredibly impressive for Denver, which is one game away from a Super Bowl appearance. Unfortunately, in the midst of celebrating the win over the Buffalo Bills last weekend, the Broncos learned that Nix had suffered a fractured ankle in the final moments of the game.

Jarrett Stidham will be the starting quarterback against the New England Patriots on Sunday, as Denver looks to punch its ticket to Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, California.

While it would not be a move per se, accomplishing this goal without their starting quarterback would prove that the Broncos are no fluke. The roster is still young and will only improve, as Nix is still on his rookie contract for at least another two years.

Chargers: Pull Through and Hire Mike McDaniel

Dec 21, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel looks on during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

It was reported earlier this week that Los Angeles was expected to land the former Miami Dolphins head coach as its next offensive coordinator. Since then, McDaniel has been scheduled to interview with the Buffalo Bills for their head coach vacancy, canceled the interview, and was named as a potential candidate for Las Vegas' head coach opening.

A whirlwind of news for the Chargers to endure. It has also been reported that McDaniel will join Los Angeles if he does not land a head coaching position. Regardless, the Chargers need to do everything possible to agree and sign a contract with the 42-year-old coach.

Hiring McDaniel would supply Justin Herbert with an offensive scheme that could maximize his skill set and potential. Kansas City went 0-2 against the Chargers this season, and that could continue with this move.

Raiders: Draft Fernando Mendoza and Trade Maxx Crosby

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) leaves the field following a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Las Vegas is clearly in a rebuild, and both of these moves would benefit the team's future while expediting the process. Selecting Mendoza is straightforward, as the Raiders own the No. 1 pick and simply have to turn the card in on draft night with the Indiana quarterback's name on it.

Moving Crosby is something fans and supporters of the Raiders will not want to see, but it is in the best interest of the organization.

For years, the Chiefs have been able to exhale when assessing Las Vegas' offseason decisions. Both of these moves will show that this organization possesses a long-term vision, which is not what Kansas City has been used to seeing from its division rival.