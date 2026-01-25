How Raiders Could Be a Threat to Chiefs in Near Future

This past season was a wake-up call for the Kansas City Chiefs, who failed to make the playoffs for the first time since 2014 after compiling a 6-11 record. It was the complete opposite of how the 2024 season unfolded, as Kansas City went 1-9 in one-score games, which told you all you needed to know about the Chiefs fared in 2025.

With all of that in the rear-view mirror, the Chiefs need to shift their focus to the offseason and construct a roster that can continue to compete for Super Bowls. While Kansas City's season was an outright failure, it was not the only AFC West team that struggled to generate consistent positivity.

The Las Vegas Raiders have been the laughingstock of the division for quite some time now, and they reached a low point this season, finishing with the worst record in the NFL. Hiring Pete Carroll as the head coach and acquiring quarterback Geno Smith were expected to bring stability to an organization desperate for direction. It's safe to say that did not end up being the case.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll observes warm ups before the start of a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

While the season resulted in Carroll being fired after one season, it did provide Las Vegas with the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, which will undoubtedly be former Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

In addition, former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel canceled his scheduled head coaching interview with the Buffalo Bills on Friday. Both sides remain in contact about a potential interview, but when a candidate cancels a scheduled meeting with a team, it is an indicator that they are leaning towards another opportunity.

It was reported earlier this week that McDaniel was expected to take over the Los Angeles Chargers' offensive coordinator position. However, it was also reported that the 42-year-old coach is still in consideration for the Raiders' head coach vacancy.

All that being said, let's take a look at how Las Vegas could be a problem for the Chiefs sooner than expected.

Pairing a Young Quarterback with an Offensive Mind

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) with running back Roman Hemby (1) against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As mentioned, Mendoza is presumably the first pick in the upcoming draft, which is owned by the Raiders. It is a no-brainer for Las Vegas, as it has been searching for a franchise quarterback for years. In the last four seasons, the Raiders have had nine different starting quarterbacks, illustrating their dysfunction as an organization from top to bottom.

Las Vegas is conducting other interviews with other candidates, including former New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll. However, if the Raiders are able to pry McDaniel from a division rival to pair with Mendoza, it would be a slam-dunk hire.

It is not as if Las Vegas' offense is completely deprived of elite talent and potential. In the last two drafts, the Raiders have invested first-round picks on tight end Brock Bowers and running back Ashton Jeanty. A Mendoza-Bowers-Jeanty trio would be an incredible core to build off of for the future.

Trading Cornerstone Player for a Haul

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Las Vegas should seriously consider trading away pass rusher Maxx Crosby. Obviously, this will weaken the team right away, but it will expedite the rebuilding process. The 28-year-old has always been subtly mentioned as a trade candidate the last few seasons, but there is always pushback when making that suggestion, as it would signal a losing mindset.

The Raiders have kept Crosby and even signed him to a multi-year extension, and it has amounted to zero playoff appearances and multiple last-place finishes in the AFC West. It is time for Las Vegas to recoup as much draft capital as possible, as Crosby's value is at its highest.

This roster is multiple pieces away, and Crosby would supply at least one first-round pick in return, while two first-round picks are more likely to be the requirement for an interested team. There are several contending teams that need a marquee pass rusher, and that will be more than happy to give up unknown commodities to get over the hump and hoist a Lombardi Trophy.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) leaves the field following a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Las Vegas could use the additional draft capital to build a formidable offensive line and address multiple defensive needs. Take a look at the Cleveland Browns. Instead of trading Myles Garrett for multiple first-round picks, they signed the 30-year-old pass rusher to a four-year, $160 million extension, which includes $123.5 million guaranteed. Garrett would break the single-season sack record with 23, but where did it lead the Browns? To a 5-12 record and last in the AFC North.

Trading Crosby away will be painful for Raiders fans, but in the long run, it will help the team speed up its rebuilding process. If Las Vegas orchestrates these moves, it can establish itself as a legitimate team in the near future. Next season will most likely look the same, but in 2027 and beyond, the Raiders could be a competitive football team.