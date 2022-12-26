2023 NFL Draft Quarterback Big Board: Updated

With College Bowl season nearly wrapped up, here is how the 2023 NFL Draft class is looking at the quarterback position (so far).

The Indianapolis Colts are firmly out of the playoff picture with three games to go, as the attention now turns to the 2023 NFL Draft. The obvious position of need for this team is quarterback, as the Colts need to find a way to draft the next face of their franchise.

The deadline for college prospects to declare for the NFL Draft is January 16th, but we have already had a lot of movement on which players will be eligible come draft day. So today, here is a big list of QB names and if they are coming out in this draft or going back to school.

Declaring Early

Talented passer that lacks refinement at the moment. He had a strong 2021 with a good supporting cast, but it all began to crack in 2022 with a lesser roster. He does have a ton of fans in the NFL community though, as many scouts view him as QB1 in the class.

Size: 6'3" 222 pounds



Career Stats: 479 completions on 738 attempts (64.9%) for 5,876 yards and 46 touchdowns with 25 interceptions. 312 rush attempts for 742 yards and 17 rushing touchdowns.



Scouting Report/Profile: Dane Brugler of The Athletic

One of the more polarizing prospects in this upcoming class, Richardson has all of the potential in the world to be the NFL's next Josh Allen. He's also a long way away from hitting that potential after just one full season of starts in college. Still, NFL teams should be lining up for this talented passer come April.

Size: 6'4" 236 pounds

Career Stats: 215 completions on 393 attempts (54.7%) for 3,105 yards and 24 touchdowns with 15 interceptions. 161 rush attempts for 1,116 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns.

Scouting Report/Profile: Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports

A classic throwback passer, McKee is is an intriguing player with NFL traits from the pocket. He offers great size, accuracy, and arm talent to carve out a role at the next level.

Size: 6'6" 228 pounds



Career Stats: 473 completions on 748 attempts (63.2%) for 5,336 yards and 28 touchdowns with 15 interceptions. 135 rush attempts for -86 yards and 6 rushing touchdowns.

Scouting Report/Profile: Ian Cummings of Pro Football Network

All Star Bowl Game Invitees

Gifted passer that never truly put it together at the college level. He has had some phenomenal flashes of touch and accuracy down the field in the past two seasons, and his stock could rise a bit next month in Mobile.

Size: 6'1" 205 pounds



Career Stats: 468 completions on 718 attempts (65.2%) for 6,174 yards and 52 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. 181 rush attempts for 800 yards and 9 rushing touchdowns.

Scouting Report/Profile: Kyle Crabbs of The Draft Network

Veteran college passer with NFL toughness and accuracy. He continually improved throughout his college career, which should win him some bonus points with NFL scouts.

Size: 6'1" 195 pounds



Career Stats: 740 completions on 1,085 attempts (68.2%) for 9,120 yards and 68 touchdowns with 18 interceptions. 174 rush attempts for -99 yards and 8 rushing touchdowns.

Scouting Report/Profile: Ian Cummings of Pro Football Network

Productive collegiate quarterback that can attack multiple levels of a defense. He lacks top end physical traits, but he has some nice touch and accuracy from the pocket (very Mike White type of QB).

Size: 6'1" 195 pounds



Career Stats: 956 completions on 1,497 attempts (63.9%) for 11,994 yards and 104 touchdowns with 41 interceptions. 412 rush attempts for 1,248 yards and 15 rushing touchdowns.

Scouting Report/Profile: Keith Sanchez of The Draft Network

Small schooler with the NCAA record for passing touchdowns in a college career. He is an interesting player with great size, speed, arm strength, and accuracy. The Senior Bowl is going to be massive for his draft stock.

Size: 6'3" 210 pounds



Career Stats: 1,400 completions on 2,040 attempts (68.6%) for 17,034 yards and 159 touchdowns with 48 interceptions. 224 rush attempts for 179 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns.

Scouting Report/Profile: Dane Brugler of The Athletic

Heisman Trophy Finalist that led TCU to the college football playoff. Duggan is a mobile passer that thrives under pressure and in big moments.

Size: 6'2" 201 pounds



Career Stats: 711 completions on 1,174 attempts (60.6%) for 9,241 yards and 71 touchdowns with 24 interceptions. 463 rush attempts for 1,837 yards and 25 rushing touchdowns.

Scouting Report/Profile: Ian Cummings of Pro Football Network

Productive starter for Purdue over the past two seasons. He took a bit of a step back in his final season, but he has all of the makings to be a solid backup at the next level.

Size: 6'3" 200 pounds



Career Stats: 826 completions on 1,239 attempts (66.7%) for 9,219 yards and 65 touchdowns with 30 interceptions. 95 rush attempts for -274 yards and 2 rushing touchdowns.

Scouting Report/Profile: Damian Parson of The Draft Network

40+ game college starter that improved as a passer each and every season. He also brings a rushing dynamic that teams should be interested in at the next level. His game is similar to Ravens' backup QB Tyler Huntley in a lot of ways.

Size: 6'1" 205 pounds



Career Stats: 844 completions on 1,335 attempts (63.2%) for 10,424 yards and 86 touchdowns with 33 interceptions. 465 rush attempts for 1,812 yards and 27 rushing touchdowns.

Scouting Report/Profile: Ian Cummings of Pro Football Network

Notable Undecided/Unannounced

Notable Returning to School

