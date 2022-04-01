Build-A-Ballard: Who the Colts May Target at Offensive Tackle in 2022 NFL Draft

If you were familiar at all with my work at Stampede Blue prior to joining Sports Illustrated, then I am sure that you have heard of the Build-A-Ballard series.

This is the third installment of the popular series that takes a look at past draft trends and traits that General Manager Chris Ballard seeks out in the NFL Draft.

The goal is to use Ballard’s time in Kansas City (where he was the the Director of Player Personnel or Director of Football Operations from 2013 to 2016) and his time in Indy to figure out who he may covet come draft time.

We already know Ballard loves athleticism and leadership on and off the field, but this series hopes to shed more light on traits he is looking for and help to uncover some of the players he may target in the draft.

The focus today will be on yet another position of need for the team; offensive tackle. Which players in the class fit what Ballard likes at tackle?

Notable Drafted Players

During Ballard’s tenure in Indianapolis and in Kansas City, his organization has drafted four offensive tackles in eight drafts. The top pick used to address the position over that time-frame was a first-round selection in 2013.

Disclaimer: Danny Pinter will not be included in this despite playing OT at Ball State. The Colts drafted him solely to be an interior player and have no desire to try him at OT.

Eric Fisher, OT, Central Michigan (2013)-- 1st Round Pick

Size:

6’7” 306 pounds with 34.5-inch arms

Measurables:

40 Time: 5.05 seconds / Bench Press: 27 reps / Vertical Jump: 28.5 inches / Broad Jump: 116 inches / 3-Cone: 7.59 seconds

Overview of Pick:

+ Natural athlete with bend and foot quickness off the snap

+ Can mirror quick ends around the pocket

- Overall strength and consistency in pass blocking

Zach Banner, OT, USC (2017)-- 4th Round Pick

Size:

6’8” 353 pounds with 34.875-inch arms

Measurables:

40 Time: 5.58 seconds / Bench Press: 22 reps / Vertical Jump: 23.5 inches / Broad Jump: 92 inches / 3-Cone: 8.31 seconds

Overview of Pick:

+ Powerful road-grader who blasts holes open as down-blocker

+ Generates movement with his base blocks

- Weight, lack of athleticism, and overall ability in pass protection

Braden Smith, OG/OT, Auburn (2018)-- 2nd Round Pick

Size:

6’6” 315 pounds with 32.25-inch arms

Measurables:

40 Time: 5.2 seconds / Bench Press: 35 reps / Vertical Jump: 33.5 inches / Broad Jump: 113 inches / 3-Cone: 7.81 seconds

Overview of Pick:

+ Mauler with power at the point of attack

+ Strong hands and can lock on for the long haul when he gets a strong initial grab

- Struggles moving laterally in pass protection

Jackson Barton, OT, Utah (2019)-- 7th Round Pick

Size:

6’7” 310 pounds with 34 inch arms

Measurables:

40 Time: 5.18 seconds / Bench Press: 25 reps / Vertical Jump: 27 inches / Broad Jump: 109 inches / 3-Cone: 7.85 seconds

Overview of Pick:

+ Finisher’s demeanor when he gets his shots

- Pad level in pass protection

Changes from last season + Common Traits

Last season was the first one that featured a Build-A-Ballard left tackle article. The main reason for exclusion in the past? The sample size was just too small to properly find the correct typing.

If I had to add a bit more of an emphasis to anything this year, it would be even more on the mauler/power typing. The addition (and re-signing) of Matt Pryor certainly adds to that trend.

Here are the common traits from this relatively small sample size on which offensive tackles Ballard may like:

Huge players: 6’6” or above and 310+ pounds

Strengths: Stout run blockers, excellent strength and power, maulers, and elite athleticism (outside of the Banner pick)

Weaknesses: Technical issues in pass protection, pad level due to height, and struggles with speed on the outside

+++ Players who excel in jump sets/aggressive blocking (Strausser’s type of offensive lineman)

2022 Draft Players Who Fit

1.) Abraham Lucas, Washington State

Size:

6’6” 315 pounds with 33 7/8 inch arms

Measureables:

40 Time: 4.92 seconds / Bench Press: 24 / Vertical Jump: 27 inches / Broad Jump: 107 inches / 3-Cone: 7.25 seconds / Short-Shuttle: 4.4 seconds

Why He Fits:

Lucas is the perfect fit for the Colts at left tackle in this class. He is a smooth and impressive athlete, that boasts great size as well. While run blocking has never been his strong point in college, he did take major strides forward in 2021 in this area. On top of all this, he was also a Senior Bowl player this past year (and he was a major standout at the event).

It may be a tricky transition moving Lucas over to the left side, but he is a battle-tested tackle with high potential due to his athleticism.

2.) Daniel Faalele, Minnesota

Size:

6’8” 384 pounds with 35 1/8 inch arms

Measureables:

40 Time: N/A / Bench Press: 24 / Vertical Jump: N/A / Broad Jump: N/A / 3-Cone: N/A / Short-Shuttle: N/A



Why He Fits:

Faalele is a massive human being that showcases a ton of power on film. His monstrous frame makes life difficult for opposing players, as he is hard to get around once he makes first contact. He has a lot of work to do as a pass protector, but he has the traits to be a solid tackle in the NFL.

3.) Rasheed Walker, Penn State

Size:

6’6” 313 pounds with 33 5/8 inch arms

Measureables:

N/A



Why He Fits:

Walker is a developed, sturdy offensive tackle that only really comes up short as an athlete. He is a mauler type that is dominant once he gets his hands on defenders. He won't work in every scheme in the NFL, but the Colts' heavy angle set scheme could be the perfect fit for where he succeeds.

Honorable Mentions

Matt Waletzko, North Dakota: Freaky athletic offensive tackle that has a ton of room to grow. He is certainly a risk, but the athletic upside is interesting.

Cordell Volson, North Dakota State: Volson 's best fit in the NFL may be as a guard, but he is a mauler at offensive tackle that goes for the kill shot all game long.

Braxton Jones, Southern Utah: Athletic and lengthy developmental tackle. He needs a lot of work but he flashes high potential on film.

Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan: Highly rated former tight end that is still relatively new to football. He has the ability to be a high-level starter in the NFL with some more work.

Obinna Eze, TCU: Gigantic offensive tackle with excellent reach. His ceiling is likely capped with his lack of athleticism, but he could be a solid reserve player in the NFL.

Conclusion

With GM Chris Ballard’s track record for drafting tackles or lack thereof, these are the prospects who might stand out for him during the draft. This is a bit of an incomplete projection as there is little data in his draft history for this position. What we do know is that he likes athletes, outside of Zach Banner, who can develop as pass blockers and are already good run blockers.

It is important to note that this analysis could be entirely wrong as it relies heavily on his time in Kansas City. It is entirely possible that Ballard disagreed with much of the decisions made during his time with the Chiefs’ organization at the tackle position. For all I know, Ballard could take an undersized tackle in round two. Who knows? However, this series should give some kind of insight into who Chris Ballard may want to target based on his past.

