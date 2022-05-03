The Colts drafted a player in Cincinnati's Curtis Brooks who is entering the league with a chip on his shoulder.

For NFL teams, it's always good to get a player who is entering the league with a chip on their shoulder.

The Indianapolis Colts have an example of this as they used the 216th-overall pick in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft on defensive tackle Curtis Brooks out of Cincinnati.

Brooks is coming off of an outstanding senior season in which he earned First-Team All-AAC honors. He led the conference with 7.5 sacks and the Bearcats' nationally 10th-ranked defense with 13 tackles for loss.

So, why would someone who can be so productive from the interior of the line be picked so late? Brooks spoke to the local media after being drafted and explained what he thinks.

Brooks pointed to his weight (287) and somewhat his age (24) as to why some teams were apprehensive about selecting him. For him, he's excelled with those factors so he's ready to prove his doubters wrong.

The question is definitely about my weight, if I can hold a point or not versus a double team. A couple of guys questioned me about my age. I’m ready to go into camp with that mentality. I won’t forget where I went at or where I was drafted for sure... They said I’m a little bit too light, I’m around 290 right now. Just for a defensive tackle, 305, something like that. I’m ready. I won’t forget this.

What led to Brooks finally breaking out as a senior to become one of the most dominant defenders on a defensive unit featuring other NFL talent? His work ethic.

I put that extra work in. I took care of my body a little bit better, cut back on my weight a little bit, worked on my pass rush every day, every other day with my trainers. We’re getting after it every other day and it showed off on the field and paid off on the field.

The Colts had strong ties to Cincinnati during the draft process, which included some conversations between Brooks and Colts defensive line coach Nate Ollie and head coach Frank Reich.

I’ve spoken with the defensive line coach (Nate Ollie) and head coach (Frank Reich), we’ve had a couple of conversations. I didn’t go out there for a visit, but I definitely am aware of what’s going on down there. I feel like I fit in the three-technique role, just get vertical and just play fast. That’s something I do best.

Brooks spoke about the Colts' defense and how he fits into it.

I actually love the Colts’ defense. It’s great for me and what I do. Just a guy who can just go get it and that’s what I look forward to with my opportunity in Indianapolis.

Brooks was a teammate at Cincinnati of the Colts' first pick in the draft, wide receiver Alec Pierce. Brooks spoke about the excitement of them continuing to play together and what Pierce brings as a player.

He actually just FaceTimed me. We had a good little two-minute conversation because I had to hop on here. He’s just congratulating me, I told him I’m happy for him and what we bring to the table? I don’t know. Just that winning feel, that go get mentality. We’re ready to go chase this thing... First off, he’s a freaky athletic – one of the most athletic receivers I’ve ever seen. Really top of the line jump ball receiver. I think that’s what makes him the best receiver in the draft.

