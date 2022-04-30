Skip to main content

BREAKING: Colts Select Cincinnati DT Curtis Brooks in Round 6, Pick 216

The Colts have selected Cincinnati DT Curtis Brooks with the 216th-overall pick in the sixth round of the NFL Draft.

The Indianapolis Colts have selected Cincinnati defensive tackle Curtis Brooks in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the 216th-overall pick.

He is yet another player who is supremely athletic and has a RAS score above 9.0.

The 216th pick was a compensatory pick awarded to the Colts for free-agent losses last offseason.

Brooks is the second defensive tackle that the Colts have selected in this draft, also grabbing Missouri State's Eric Johnson with the 159th-overall pick.

Brooks and Johnson join DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, Chris Williams, and R.J. McIntosh as the Colts' interior defensive line.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Colts previously selected Cincinnati wide receiver Alec Pierce with the 53rd pick, Virginia tight end Jelani Woods with the 73rd pick, Central Michigan offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann with the 77th pick, Maryland safety Nick Cross with the 96th pick, Missouri State defensive tackle Eric Johnson with the 159th pick, and Youngstown State tight end Andrew Ogletree with the 192nd pick.

Here are the Colts' remaining selections:

  • 7:239

What do you think of this pick? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

The Indy Draft Guide is here! Get your copy today!

Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Jeremy Ruckert (88) can't reel in a pass as he is defended by Maryland Terrapins defensive back Nick Cross (3) during the first half of Saturday's NCAA Division I football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on October 9, 2021. Osu21mary Bjp 696
Draft

New Colts Safety Talks Team's Rich History, Ascending at Combine

By Jake Arthur39 minutes ago
An Indianapolis Colts helmet on the sideline during a game.
Draft

BREAKING: Colts Select Youngstown State TE Andrew Ogletree in Round 6, Pick 192

By Jake Arthur1 hour ago
Feb 1, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; National offensive lineman Bernhard Raimann of Central Michigan (76) works with a coach during National practice for the 2022 Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium.
Draft

New Colts Lineman Talks Learning Football in Austria, Changing Positions

By Jake Arthur2 hours ago
Sep 4, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Missouri State Bears defensive lineman Eric Johnson (93) reaches out to try and stop Oklahoma State Cowboys running back LD Brown (0) during the third quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State Cowboys beat Missouri State Bears 23-16.
Draft

BREAKING: Colts Select Missouri State DT Eric Johnson in Round 5, Pick 159

By Jake Arthur2 hours ago
Sep 4, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers tight end Jelani Woods (0) warms up before the game against William & Mary Tribe at Scott Stadium.
Draft

Colts' New Tight End Explains Unique Background, Relationship with Colts

By Jake Arthur3 hours ago
Nov 27, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Bo Melton (18) gains yards after the catch against the Maryland Terrapins during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Day Three (and UDFA) Names to Watch for the Colts

By Zach Hicks5 hours ago
Nov 20, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Alec Pierce (12) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Southern Methodist Mustangs in the first half at Nippert Stadium.
Draft

Colts' Top Draft Pick Talks Pre-Draft Experience, Joining Team

By Jake Arthur6 hours ago
BeFunky-collage
Draft

Who Are the Colts' Last Five Picks in Rounds 6-7?

By Jake Arthur11 hours ago