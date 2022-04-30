BREAKING: Colts Select Cincinnati DT Curtis Brooks in Round 6, Pick 216

The Colts have selected Cincinnati DT Curtis Brooks with the 216th-overall pick in the sixth round of the NFL Draft.

He is yet another player who is supremely athletic and has a RAS score above 9.0.

The 216th pick was a compensatory pick awarded to the Colts for free-agent losses last offseason.

Brooks is the second defensive tackle that the Colts have selected in this draft, also grabbing Missouri State's Eric Johnson with the 159th-overall pick.

Brooks and Johnson join DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, Chris Williams, and R.J. McIntosh as the Colts' interior defensive line.

The Colts previously selected Cincinnati wide receiver Alec Pierce with the 53rd pick, Virginia tight end Jelani Woods with the 73rd pick, Central Michigan offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann with the 77th pick, Maryland safety Nick Cross with the 96th pick, Missouri State defensive tackle Eric Johnson with the 159th pick, and Youngstown State tight end Andrew Ogletree with the 192nd pick.

Here are the Colts' remaining selections:

7:239

