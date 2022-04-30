Skip to main content

BREAKING: Colts Select Cincinnati WR Alec Pierce in Round 2, Pick 53

The Colts have selected Cincinnati wide receiver Alec Pierce with the 53rd-overall pick in the second round of the NFL Draft.

The Indianapolis Colts have selected Cincinnati wide receiver Alec Pierce in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the 53rd-overall pick.

Here is how he fits with the Colts, per the Indy Draft Guide:

Pierce is the perfect fit for what the Colts are looking for at receiver. He is a dominant field-stretcher that can win with pure speed and athleticism in the NFL. With the Colts desperately needing a Z receiver that can take the top off of a defense, he would be the ideal receiver to pair with Michael Pittman Jr for the foreseeable future.

Pierce will likely be expected to contribute quickly to a Colts wide receiver corps that craves more juice. Currently, Michael Pittman Jr. leads the group after posting his first 1,000-yard season in 2021, but the collection of Parris Campbell, Mike Strachan, and Dezmon Patmon behind him is a relatively unproven bunch.

The Colts originally traded back from the 42nd-overall pick, acquiring No. 53 from the Minnesota Vikings. They sent Round 2:Pick 42 and Round 4:Pick 122 to Minnesota in exchange for Round 2:Pick 53, Round 3:Pick 77, and Round 6:Pick 192.

Here are the Colts' remaining selections:

  • 3:73
  • 3:77
  • 5:159
  • 5:179
  • 6:192
  • 6:216
  • 7:239

What do you think of this pick? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

