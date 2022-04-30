BREAKING: Colts Select Cincinnati WR Alec Pierce in Round 2, Pick 53

The Colts have selected Cincinnati wide receiver Alec Pierce with the 53rd-overall pick in the second round of the NFL Draft.

Here is how he fits with the Colts, per the Indy Draft Guide:

Pierce is the perfect fit for what the Colts are looking for at receiver. He is a dominant field-stretcher that can win with pure speed and athleticism in the NFL. With the Colts desperately needing a Z receiver that can take the top off of a defense, he would be the ideal receiver to pair with Michael Pittman Jr for the foreseeable future.

Pierce will likely be expected to contribute quickly to a Colts wide receiver corps that craves more juice. Currently, Michael Pittman Jr. leads the group after posting his first 1,000-yard season in 2021, but the collection of Parris Campbell, Mike Strachan, and Dezmon Patmon behind him is a relatively unproven bunch.

The Colts originally traded back from the 42nd-overall pick, acquiring No. 53 from the Minnesota Vikings. They sent Round 2:Pick 42 and Round 4:Pick 122 to Minnesota in exchange for Round 2:Pick 53, Round 3:Pick 77, and Round 6:Pick 192.

Here are the Colts' remaining selections:

3:73

3:77

5:159

5:179

6:192

6:216

7:239

