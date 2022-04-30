BREAKING: Colts Select Virginia TE Jelani Woods in Round 3, Pick 73

The Colts have selected Virginia tight end Jelani Woods with the 73rd-overall pick in the third round of the NFL Draft.

Here is how Woods fits with the Colts, per the Indy Draft Guide:

Woods is the type of rare athlete at tight end that would thrive in Frank Reich’s offense. His size and explosion make him a threat down the field and a mismatch for any linebacker or safety that tries to cover him. Reich would certainly place him in spots to take advantage of his size and catch radius in the red zone. While his blocking technique is a legitimate concern, he could be the type of “F” tight end that gives the Colts a massive weapon in the passing game.

The Colts were in the market for tight end help after longtime starter Jack Doyle retired in the offseason. Woods now joins Mo Alie-Cox and Kylen Granson as an athletic receiving trio capable of making big plays and stretching the field. Outside of Alie-Cox, in 2021 the Colts' other five Colts tight ends had 11 catches for 106 yards — all of which came from Granson.

The Colts held the 73rd-overall pick as a result of their trade with the Washington Commanders in which they dealt quarterback Carson Wentz.

Earlier in the night, the Colts used the 53rd-overall pick in the second round on Cincinnati wide receiver Alec Pierce.

Here are the Colts' remaining selections:

3:77

5:159

5:179

6:192

6:216

7:239

