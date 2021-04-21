Reviewing the Colts' Last 5 Draft Picks in Round 3

Horseshoe Huddle
HomeNewsDraftPodcastSI.com
Search

Draft Rewind: Colts' Last 5 Draft Picks In Round 3

These are the last five players that the Colts have selected in the third round of the NFL Draft.
Author:
Publish date:

By the third round of the NFL Draft, teams make a lot of picks that are considered reaches by outside standards.

Teams' draft boards are whittling down by that point and making sure they get players before other teams swoop in.

For the Indianapolis Colts, they've made some solid selections in Round 3 over the last few years, and it's been heavily defensive.

With the 2021 NFL Draft arriving next week, we're taking a look back at the recent picks that the Colts have made in each of the seven rounds.

Today, we look at the last five picks the Colts have made in the third round. Refer to the bottom of the page for previous rounds.

Oct 11, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson (30) runs with the ball as Indianapolis Colts free safety Julian Blackmon (32) defends during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

S Julian Blackmon

2020 | Pick No. 85

  • Colts Career Stats: Started 14-of-15 games, 42 tackles (3 for loss), 1 forced fumble, 2 interceptions, 6 pass breakups
  • Pro Bowl: 0
  • All-Pro: 0
  • Colts Tenure: 2020-Present

Blackmon was a pleasant surprise immediately for the Colts. He wasn't expected to be contributing so soon, but when Malik Hooker suffered a season-ending injury in Week 2, Blackmon filled in admirably. He, too, had suffered his own significant injury at the end of the 2019 season while in college. While he had his "rookie moments," Blackmon brought stability to the Colts' free safety position and left no doubt as to who the long-term solution is at the position. If his second half of the season matched the first, we may be referring to him as the NFL's 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Bobby Okereke (58) of the Indianapolis Colts grabs a turnover as Baltimore Ravens take on Indianapolis Colts, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. The defensive play was nullified a play later when Indianapolis turned it right back over to the Ravens. Colts lost the contest 10-24. 22 Coltsravens Rs

LB Bobby Okereke

2019 | Pick No. 89

  • Colts Career Stats: Started 16-of-30 games, 137 tackles (6 for loss), 1.0 sack, 2 forced fumbles, 3 fumbles recovered, 1 interception, 8 pass breakups, 2 quarterback hits
  • Pro Bowl: 0
  • All-Pro: 0
  • Colts Tenure: 2019-Present

After earning the Colts' starting SAM linebacker position as a rookie and being a regular contributor at MIKE in Year 2, it now appears to be Okereke's opportunity as the full-time starter at MIKE in Year 3. The rangy, athletic linebacker has shown to be an instinctive playmaker that potentially offers the Colts an upgrade defensively in 2021.

What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!

Dec 3, 2017; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker Tarell Basham (58) tries to block a pass from Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles (5) during the second quarter at EverBank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

ED Tarell Basham

2017 | Pick No. 80

  • Colts Career Stats: 16 games, 7 tackles (1 for loss), 2.0 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 4 quarterback hits
  • Pro Bowl: 0
  • All-Pro: 0
  • Colts Tenure: 2017-18

While many pass rushers do take time to develop, it's a little odd that Basham never caught on with the Colts. A natural 4-3 defensive end in college, he became a 3-4 outside linebacker as a rookie with the Colts but transitioned back to a 4-3 end where he felt more comfortable when the Colts changed defenses in 2018. Basham only gave the Colts 2.0 sacks and was cut after being active for just one game in 2018. Since then, he's been with the New York Jets and now the Dallas Cowboys.

Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Le'Raven Clark (62) faces Cleveland Browns defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during the third quarter of the NFL week 5 game at First Energy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. The Browns won, 32-23. Indianapolis Colts At Browns At First Energy Stadium In Nfl Week 5 Cleveand Ohio Sunday Oct 11 2020

OT Le'Raven Clark

2016 | Pick No. 82

  • Colts Career Stats: Started 15-of-47 games, with 1,037 snaps
  • Pro Bowl: 0
  • All-Pro: 0
  • Colts Tenure: 2016-20 (Current UFA)

Clark was an intriguing prospect when the Colts drafted him, with great size and loads of athleticism. He became a key member of the depth of the Colts' offensive line throughout his career, although he never became a long-term solution in any one spot. Did he evolve into his potential? No, but he was good enough to stick around as a depth option and earned a second contract with the Colts.

Nov 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Henry Anderson (96) looks on during the third quarter between the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

DT Henry Anderson

2015 | Pick No. 93

  • Colts Career Stats: Started 19-of-29 games, 65 tackles (9 for loss), 3.0 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovered, 4 pass breakups, 16 quarterback hits
  • Pro Bowl: 0
  • All-Pro: 0
  • Colts Tenure: 2015-2017

Anderson was one of the biggest fan favorites during his time with the Colts and was a solid mid-round find. However, he was not a great fit for the Colts' new 4-3 defense at the time that he was let go. He was dealt some unfortunate blows when a torn ACL ended his rookie season prematurely, and then a throat injury did the same in 2017. Since playing for the Colts, he's been with the Jets and now the New England Patriots.

How do you feel about the Colts' last five third-rounders? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

Oct 18, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts free safety Julian Blackmon (32) and teammates celebrate his late game interception in the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Reviewing the Colts' Last 5 Draft Picks in Round 3

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (15) stiff-arms Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis (33) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Indianapolis Colts Vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Photos By Indystar
News

Pre-Draft Colts Positional Outlook: Wide Receiver

Dec 13, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Reviewing the Colts' Last 5 Draft Picks in Round 2

Indianapolis Colts offensive left guard Quenton Nelson waves after a road win at Tennessee in 2020.
Draft

Reviewing the Colts' Last 5 Draft Picks in Round 1

Nov 30, 2019; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Chase Young (2) battles for position with Michigan Wolverines offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield (73) during the game at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Carney: Indianapolis Colts’ Post-Pro Day 2021 Mock Draft (Version 2.0)

imgonline-com-ua-twotoone-ZTYlkIKi6nH (1)
News

Colts Get Back Two of Their Restricted Free Agents

Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines amassed a career-high 110 total yards in Thursday's 34-17 road win over the Tennessee Titans and scored a touchdown rushing and receiving for his third multi-score game of the season.
News

Pre-Draft Colts Positional Outlook: Running Back

Nov 12, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Justin Houston (50) and Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) celebrate after a win against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
News

Colts Remain As Favorite For Veteran Free Agent Defender