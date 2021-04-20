Reviewing the Colts' Last 5 Draft Picks in Round 2

These are the last five players that the Colts have selected in the second round of the NFL Draft.

For the Indianapolis Colts, the NFL Draft is all about maximizing opportunities, literally in terms of the number of picks they make and the players they select.

The second round especially is the true sweet spot for general manager Chris Ballard and the Colts, having made trades that resulted in two second-round picks in 2020, three in 2019, four (!) in 2018, and one in 2017.

With the 2021 NFL Draft arriving next week, we're taking a look back at the recent picks that the Colts have made in each of the seven rounds.

Today, we look at the last five picks the Colts have made in the second round. Find Round 1 here.

RB Jonathan Taylor

2020 | Pick No. 41

Colts Career Stats: Started 13-of-15 games, 232 carries for 1,169 yards (5.0 avg.) and 11 TD, 36 receptions (39 targets), 299 yards (8.3 avg.), 1 TD

Pro Bowl: 0

All-Pro: 0

Colts Tenure: 2020-Present

One of the most accomplished running backs in college football history, the Colts couldn't have been happier to hand in a draft card with his name on it. A year later, that's still the case. It took a little while to click, but Taylor grabbed a hold of the Colts' starting running back role and hasn't looked back. After a monster second half of the season where he averaged 22.2 touches for 139.5 yards from scrimmage and scored 8 touchdowns, he finished third in the NFL in rushing yards.

WR Michael Pittman Jr.

2020 | Pick No. 34

Colts Career Stats: Started 8-of-13 games, 40 receptions (61 targets) for 503 yards (12.6 avg.) and 1 TD, 3 carries for 26 yards (8.7 avg.)

Pro Bowl: 0

All-Pro: 0

Colts Tenure: 2020-Present

The Colts drafted Pittman to be their top dog receiver of the future, and so far he's off to a solid start. If the Colts ran an offense under former quarterback Philip Rivers in 2020 that featured one or two receivers rather than spreading the ball to everyone, Pittman's numbers likely would have been even better. Including the postseason, he had games of 122 yards, 66 yards and 1 TD, and 101 yards. Pittman may just become the Colts' No. 1 receiver under new quarterback Carson Wentz in 2021.

WR Parris Campbell

2019 | Pick No. 59

Colts Career Stats: Started 5-of-9 games, 24 receptions (33 targets) for 198 yards (8.3 avg.) and 1 TD, 6 carries for 50 yards (8.3 avg.)

Pro Bowl: 0

All-Pro: 0

Colts Tenure: 2019-Present

Many fans are already willing to throw the "bust" label on Campbell, but that seems premature. Although he had a clean bill of health at Ohio State, Campbell has been hit with a bevy of fluky injuries with the Colts, as a sports hernia, broken hand, broken foot, and a PCL/MCL injury have cost him 23 of a possible 32 regular-season games. His 2020 season ended in Week 2, but Week 1 perhaps showed a sign of things to come as he recorded single-game career highs in receptions (6) and receiving yards (71). If he can stay healthy in 2021 then he should provide the Colts with a dangerous threat after the catch.

DE Ben Banogu

2019 | Pick No. 49

Colts Career Stats: 25 games, 17 tackles (3 for loss), 2.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 pass breakup. 5 quarterback hits

Pro Bowl: 0

All-Pro: 0

Colts Tenure: 2019-Present

There is still hope for Banogu yet, but this is a pivotal season for the third-year project. He showed a couple of flashes of potential as a rookie in 2019, totaling 11 tackles (3 for loss) and 2.5 sacks. However, he spent most of 2020 as a healthy scratch, seeing action in seven fewer games and 172 fewer snaps. In Year 2, he failed to record either a sack or tackle for loss, and he ranked 146th-of-149 qualifying edge defenders according to Pro Football Focus with a grade of 42.4. The hope is that his third year resembles that of fellow Colts defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis, who had a solid rookie season, a nearly nonexistent sophomore year where he was also mostly a healthy scratch, but then rebounded for another solid campaign in his third year.

CB Rock Ya-Sin

2019 | Pick No. 34

Colts Career Stats: Started 21-of-28 games, 107 tackles (2 for loss), 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovered, 2 interceptions, 12 pass breakups

Pro Bowl: 0

All-Pro: 0

Colts Tenure: 2019-Present

The upcoming season isn't quite as critical for Ya-Sin as it is for Banogu, but it would make sense for his starting spot to be up for grabs. After continuing to develop and putting together an adequate rookie year in 2019, he plateaued in 2020. For reference, his PFF grade in 2019 was 65.3 compared to a drop of 49.9 in 2020. Year 3 can often be a big developmental leap for cornerbacks, so that could potentially be in store for Ya-Sin in 2021 under new cornerbacks coach James Rowe.

