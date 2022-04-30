New Colts safety Nick Cross wants to bring high energy and competition to the Colts' secondary and wants to show that his great Combine is verified by how he plays on the field.

The Indianapolis Colts rarely trade up in the NFL Draft but when they do it's for a player that they absolutely love.

They did for Khari Willis. They did it for Jonathan Taylor. And now, they've done it for Nick Cross.

The Colts sent a 2022 fifth-round pick (No. 179) and a 2023 third-rounder to the Denver Broncos in exchange for the 96th-overall pick in the third round.

After Cross spoke with the local media on Friday night, it's easy to see why they're excited about him. He's got adequate size and terrific athleticism, and he's got a great mentality for how he approaches the game.

Here are the quick hits:

Cross had to wait until the end of Day 2 to get drafted but his hard work paid off as he heard his name called by a team with a history that he's well aware of and respects.

It was a roller coaster of emotions I would say. Standing there waiting for your phone to ring. Once I got the phone call, it was a lot of joy and a lot of relief knowing that the hard work paid off. I’m grateful to Mr. Irsay, Coach Reich, and Mr. Ballard for giving me the opportunity to represent this team. The Colts have a history of great players. Reggie Wayne, Peyton Manning, Dallas Clark, Bob Sanders. Guys who I grew up watching. It’s an honor and a privilege to be part of this organization.

The Colts stayed in contact with Cross throughout the pre-draft process, and their meetings became more involved as time progressed. They also have not yet divulged the role they see him playing quite yet.

We talked a good amount. I talked to the defensive backs coach and I talked to (Mike Derice), my area scout. I talked to Chris Ballard, the (general manager) and at the NFL Combine I had a formal interview with them. I was able to meet with the entire staff, and break down some film. I had a good amount of conversation with them during the year... We really haven’t talked about that yet (his role). At the end of the day I’m ready and willing to play wherever they want me to. Do whatever I need to do to help the team bring a Super Bowl to Indianapolis.

Cross had an outstanding performance at the Scouting Combine here in Indianapolis, measuring the 12th best RAS score among safeties in the metric's history. A showing like his often propels a player further up draft boards.

I always knew I had great athletic ability. God blessed me with athletic ability and I was just happy to be able to use it at the end of the day. The Combine put myself further on the map. My play put me up there. But to be able to put me up there on a higher echelon was a great thing.

Cross described his style of play as someone who brings high energy and competitiveness and flies all over the field. While he's primarily a free safety prospect, he's not afraid to get in the dirt and be physical.

I bring high energy. I fly around and make plays. I’m physical on the back end and I’m able to come downhill and make solid tackles. I’m someone who can play the middle of the field and intercept the ball. Make sure no one makes any big plays down the field. I want to be someone who can take the ball away and cause havoc for the offense.

A big part of playing safety in the modern NFL is covering athletic, mismatch tight ends. Cross takes great pleasure in the challenge.

I take it as a challenge. For me, everything is about competition. I’m a very competitive person. Anyone who lines up against me I’m ready to take on the challenge of covering them and come away with a win on that route. I’m going to prepare the right way, work hard at practice, and it will set me up for success.

What do you think of this pick? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

The Indy Draft Guide is here! Get your copy today!