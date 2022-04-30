BREAKING: Colts Trade Up, Select Maryland S Nick Cross in Round 3, Pick 96

The Colts have traded up with the Broncos and selected Maryland safety Nick Cross with the 96th-overall pick in the third round of the NFL Draft.

The Indianapolis Colts have selected Maryland safety Nick Cross in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the 96th-overall pick.

The Colts traded up with the Denver Broncos to make this move, sending the 179th-overall pick in the fifth round as well as a third-round pick in next year's draft.

Here is how Cross fits with the Colts, per the Indy Draft Guide:

Cross is a great athlete and the type of hard-hitting safety that people love to watch. He’s got instincts and no fear. Plus, his skills in coverage are better than most enforcer-type safeties. Similar to current Colts safety Julian Blackmon, Cross has the ability to play free or strong safety and can line up in man coverage with tight ends. He’d fit the team quite well.

Safety has become an area of strength for the Colts this offseason with Julian Blackmon, Khari Willis, Rodney McLeod, and Armani Watts. However, Blackmon and Willis as starters have dealt with injuries over the last couple of years.

The Colts previously selected Cincinnati wide receiver Alec Pierce with the 53rd pick, Virginia tight end Jelani Woods with the 73rd pick, and Central Michigan offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann with the 77th pick.

Here are the Colts' remaining selections:

5:159

6:192

6:216

7:239

