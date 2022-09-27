Skip to main content

Colts vs. Chiefs | Crunching Numbers

Highlighting some of the numbers in the Colts' 20-17 win over the Chiefs on Sunday.
The Indianapolis Colts registered a tide-turning victory on Sunday, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in their home opener at Lucas Oil Stadium by a score of 20-17.

It took a total team effort and the Colts needed to make sure they limited their mistakes, which they did.

Here are some of the standout performances and milestones reached by the Colts on Sunday.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Passing: QB Matt Ryan | 222 yards

Rushing: RB Jonathan Taylor | 71 yards

Receiving: WR Michael Pittman Jr. | 72 yards

Tackles: LB Zaire Franklin | 12

Sacks: DE Yannick Ngakoue | 1.0

Takeaways: TE Kylen Granson | 1 fumble recovery; S Rodney McLeod | 1 interception

Kicking: K Chase McLaughlin | 2-of-2 field goals (100.0%), 2-of-2 extra points (100.0%)

Punting: P Matt Haack | 3 punts, 51.3-yard average, 2 inside 20

Returns: Isaiah Rodgers | 2 kickoff returns, 28.5-yard avg.; Nyheim Hines | 1 punt return, 10.0-yard avg.

OFFENSE

Quarterback Matt Ryan was 27-of-37 passing (72.9%) for 222 yards (6.0 YPA), 2 touchdowns, and a 105.9 passer rating. He also ran the ball 3 times for 4 yards (1.3 avg.).

  • He passed Matthew Stafford (42) and tied Brett Favre (43) for the sixth-most game-winning drives in NFL history.

Running back Jonathan Taylor had 21 carries for 71 yards (3.4 avg.). He also caught 3-of-5 targets for 20 yards (6.7 avg.).

  • He now has 26 consecutive games with at least 50 rushing yards, which is the longest in the NFL.

Wide receiver Alec Pierce caught 3-of-5 targets for 61 yards (20.3 avg.).

  • He caught the first three receptions of his career.

Tight end Jelani Woods caught 2-of-3 targets for 13 yards (6.5 avg.) and 2 touchdowns.

  • He caught the first two receptions and scored the first touchdowns of his career.
  • He is the first Colts rookie tight end to register two receiving touchdowns in a single game since John Mackey in 1963.
DEFENSE

  • The Colts held the Chiefs to 30% on third downs, which is Kansas City’s worst single-game rate since Week 2 of 2021.

Linebacker Zaire Franklin had 12 tackles (1 for loss), 1 pass breakup, and 1 quarterback hit.

  • He set a new single-game career high in total tackles.
