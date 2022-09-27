Colts vs. Chiefs | Crunching Numbers

The Indianapolis Colts registered a tide-turning victory on Sunday, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in their home opener at Lucas Oil Stadium by a score of 20-17.

It took a total team effort and the Colts needed to make sure they limited their mistakes, which they did.

Here are some of the standout performances and milestones reached by the Colts on Sunday.

Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports STATISTICAL LEADERS Passing: QB Matt Ryan | 222 yards Rushing: RB Jonathan Taylor | 71 yards Receiving: WR Michael Pittman Jr. | 72 yards Tackles: LB Zaire Franklin | 12 Sacks: DE Yannick Ngakoue | 1.0 Takeaways: TE Kylen Granson | 1 fumble recovery; S Rodney McLeod | 1 interception Kicking: K Chase McLaughlin | 2-of-2 field goals (100.0%), 2-of-2 extra points (100.0%) Punting: P Matt Haack | 3 punts, 51.3-yard average, 2 inside 20 Returns: Isaiah Rodgers | 2 kickoff returns, 28.5-yard avg.; Nyheim Hines | 1 punt return, 10.0-yard avg. © Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK OFFENSE Quarterback Matt Ryan was 27-of-37 passing (72.9%) for 222 yards (6.0 YPA), 2 touchdowns, and a 105.9 passer rating. He also ran the ball 3 times for 4 yards (1.3 avg.). He passed Matthew Stafford (42) and tied Brett Favre (43) for the sixth-most game-winning drives in NFL history. Running back Jonathan Taylor had 21 carries for 71 yards (3.4 avg.). He also caught 3-of-5 targets for 20 yards (6.7 avg.). He now has 26 consecutive games with at least 50 rushing yards, which is the longest in the NFL. Wide receiver Alec Pierce caught 3-of-5 targets for 61 yards (20.3 avg.). He caught the first three receptions of his career. Tight end Jelani Woods caught 2-of-3 targets for 13 yards (6.5 avg.) and 2 touchdowns. He caught the first two receptions and scored the first touchdowns of his career.

He is the first Colts rookie tight end to register two receiving touchdowns in a single game since John Mackey in 1963. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports DEFENSE The Colts held the Chiefs to 30% on third downs, which is Kansas City’s worst single-game rate since Week 2 of 2021. Linebacker Zaire Franklin had 12 tackles (1 for loss), 1 pass breakup, and 1 quarterback hit.

He set a new single-game career high in total tackles.

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.