Colts, Raiders Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Matchup

The Indianapolis Colts and Las Vegas Raiders have announced their inactives lists for their Week 17 matchup on Sunday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Coming into the game, the Colts had already ruled safety Andrew Sendejo (concussion) as out, while tight end Jack Doyle (knee/ankle), left tackle Eric Fisher (knee/shoulder/toe), and right guard Mark Glowinski (illness) were questionable. Fisher was ultimately ruled inactive while the others are active.

For the Raiders, their only injury designation coming in was nose tackle Johnathan Hankins (back) as questionable. He was made inactive for the game.

As for players missing the game due to being on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the Colts have linebacker Malik Jefferson, and the Raiders have linebacker Will Compton, defensive end Carl Nassib, linebacker Patrick Onwuasor, guard Jordan Simmons, defensive tackle Kendal Vickers, and tight end Darren Waller.

For the Colts, aside from Fisher and Sendejo, there are no surprises among the inactives. Defensive end Ben Banogu, offensive lineman Will Fries, quarterback Brett Hundley, running back Marlon Mack, and wide receiver Mike Strachan are all healthy scratches and frequent flyers of the inactives list.

With Fisher out, plan on seeing Matt Pryor at left tackle for the Colts protecting quarterback Carson Wentz's blindside, and George Odum filling in for Sendejo at safety.

