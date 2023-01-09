Colts' Sam Ehlinger Plays as Expected in Loss to Texans

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger had some struggles in the team's loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday that should quiet any calls for him to be the starter moving forward.

On Sunday afternoon, the Indianapolis Colts hosted the Houston Texans in their final game of the season, falling 32-31.

With the year now over and the Colts finishing 4-12-1, it’s worth taking a moment to analyze the play of quarterback Sam Ehlinger and what he means to the Colts going into 2023.

Even though Ehlinger helped the Colts post one of their highest scoring totals for the season (third-most), he still showed he has many lessons to learn as a signal-caller but might have cemented himself a spot as a backup in Indianapolis.

On the day, Ehlinger had a game manager type of show, going 23-of-35 passing (65.7%) for 209 yards with 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. The Colts equally tried running the ball, with a team effort of 33 carries for 196 yards and a score (Zack Moss going 18 carries, 114 yards, and the rushing touchdown). However, Ehlinger still showed rookie-like mistakes.

On two separate occasions, rather than taking a sack, he tried forcing plays and throwing easy interceptions. One of which was a missed opportunity for a touchdown to Houston linebacker Christian Kirksey at the 2-yard line. The other was even more of a back-breaker, being returned for a touchdown by edge defender Jonathan Greenard right after the Colts' defense gave Ehlinger the possession with a forced fumble and recovery.

Other than these two bad mistakes, it’s fair to say Ehlinger played well enough to be on the roster, just not as a starter like some Colts fans had hoped.

Ehlinger will end his season at a total of four games played with an overall line of 64-of-101 (63.4%) for 573 yards, 3 touchdowns to 3 interceptions. He also has 17 rushes for 87 yards.

Are these numbers going to blow you away? Not at all. However, if you want a worthwhile backup field general to help mentor a young, future franchise quarterback or jump in and keep running the offense when needed, the Colts should be just fine with Ehlinger on their roster.

“As I've looked back at the season and processed everything that's taken place, I'm very thankful for it," Ehlinger said after the game. "It's been an absolute roller coaster. But it's a roller coaster that I loved riding."

"I love the guys on the team," Ehlinger continued. "I love all these coaches. Yeah, the expectations were high and they weren't met, but we learned a lot about ourselves and as players. Obviously didn't want it to go this way. But we've learned a lot and we'll be better for it.”

Now that the Colts are done with this circus that was the 2022-'23 season; the real fun begins with the offseason. Stay tuned.

