Colts vs. Titans | Crunching Numbers

Highlighting some of the numbers in the Colts' 24-17 loss to the Titans on Sunday.

Here we are again, wondering how the Indianapolis Colts' issues can be corrected after another disappointing loss, once again to an AFC South division rival.

The Colts dropped Sunday's Week 4 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium to the Tennessee Titans by a score of 24-17. They now sit at 1-2-1 on the season with a record in the division of 0-2-1.

The team must now go back to the drawing board with a game to play already on Thursday night.

However, it's not quite time to turn the page on this latest loss.

There were some standout performances by individual Colts players on Sunday. Some players hit new career-best marks while other young players continue to stack positive performances.

Let's take a look.

Oct 2, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) catches a pass under coverage from Tennessee Titans cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Titans won 24 to 17.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Passing: QB Matt Ryan | 356 yards

Rushing: RB Jonathan Taylor | 42 yards

Receiving: TE Mo Alie-Cox | 85 yards

Tackles: LB Zaire Franklin | 15

Sacks: DE Kwity Paye, DL Dayo Odeyingbo, DT Grover Stewart | 1.0

Takeaways: N/A

Kicking: K Chase McLaughlin | 1-of-2 field goals (50.0%), 2-of-2 extra points (100.0%)

Punting: P Matt Haack | 2 punts, 33.5-yard average, 0 inside 20

Returns: Nyheim Hines | 2 punt returns, 10.0-yard avg.

Oct 2, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive end Kevin Strong (97) and defensive tackle Naquan Jones (90) and Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (56) and offensive tackle Luke Tenuta (76) watch as Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox (81) makes a catch during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium.

OFFENSE

  • The Colts' tight ends combined for 180 receiving yards, which is the most by a group of tight ends in an NFL game this season.
  • The Colts' seven third down conversions and 53.8% conversion rate percentage were both season-highs.

Quarterback Matt Ryan was 27-of-37 passing (72.9%) for 356 yards (9.6 YPA), 2 touchdowns, 1 interception, and a 109.8 passer rating.

  • His yardage was a single-game season-high.
  • He passed Philip Rivers (8,134) for the seventh-most passing attempts in NFL history.

Running back Nyheim Hines had 1 carry for 0 yards. He also caught 2-of-2 targets for 3 yards (1.5 avg.).

  • He passed Albert Bentley (226) for the seventh-most receptions by a running back in franchise history. Hines also tied Lydell Mitchell (227) for the eighth-most by a Colts player in their first five seasons.

Wide receiver Alec Pierce caught 4-of-6 targets for 80 yards (20.0 avg.).

  • His receptions and yards were both single-game career-highs

Tight end Mo Alie-Cox caught 6-of-6 targets for 85 yards (14.2 avg.) and 2 touchdowns.

  • His receptions were a single-game career-high, and he tied a single-game career-high in touchdown receptions.
  • Alie-Cox became the second Colts tight end to record two receiving touchdowns in as many weeks (Jelani Woods, Week 3), making it the first time since Weeks 14 and 15 of 2009 that the Colts have accomplished that feat (Dallas Clark in both games).

Tight end Kylen Granson caught 4-of-4 targets for 62 yards (15.5 avg.).

  • His yards were a single-game career-high.
Oct 2, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) is sacked by Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) and Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Titans won 24 to 17.

DEFENSE

  • The Colts held the Titans to 116 net passing yards, which is the fewest the Colts have allowed this season.

Defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo had 2 tackles (1 for loss), 1.0 sack, and 1 quarterback hit.

  • It was Odeyingbo's first-career full sack.

Linebacker Zaire Franklin had 15 tackles.

  • This was the second week in a row that he has set a new single-game career high in tackles
  • He is the first Colts player to tally three consecutive games with 10-plus tackles since Shaquille Leonard in the 2020 season.

