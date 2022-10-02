Jake's Takes | Colts Drop Another to Titans, Shaquille Leonard Injured

Despite being favored entering Sunday's contest at Lucas Oil Stadium, the Indianapolis Colts failed to leave the field with a checkmark in the win column.

The Tennessee Titans (2-2) will head back to Nashville with a 24-17 victory, sending the Colts home with a record of 0-2-1 in the AFC South and 1-2-1 overall.

It was another day where the Colts looked ill-prepared to start the game and forced themselves to play catch-up in the second half.

Here are some of my main observations from Sunday.

© Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK —Another slow start; rinse and repeat: Yet again, the Colts started the game slow, this time on both sides of the ball. Indy received the opening kick and actually began a productive drive, getting into Tennessee territory. However, quarterback Matt Ryan fumbled for the 8th time on the season, the 3rd one he's lost. The Titans then scored on the ensuing drive as a blown coverage in the end zone resulted in a wide-open, 7-yard touchdown pass. The Colts then went 3-and-out on offense as Tennessee cut 75 yards down the field in six plays for a 14-0 lead before the first quarter was up. At that time, the Titans had 107 yards of offense to the Colts' 9. The Colts routinely dug themselves into 3rd-and-long situations and didn't score their first touchdown until there was 2:13 remaining in the first half. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports —Change made on offensive line; it's still bad, though: The Colts made a swap on the offensive line that appeared to be quite necessary, moving second-year pro Will Fries into the starting lineup at right guard over Danny Pinter. It's Pinter's first season as a starter, but he'd seemed to be the weakest link on a struggling line. According to Pro Football Focus, he ranks 48th among qualifying NFL guards overall with a total grade of 50.5, which includes a 36.4 in pass blocking. Fries held up well but the Colts' line altogether was abysmal. They failed to open holes for running back Jonathan Taylor, as they totaled 38 yards rushing on 23 carries (1.7 avg.), and gave up 3 sacks. For what it's worth, Taylor also now seems to be struggling to read his blocks with this new group in front of him. © Armond Feffer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK —Why is it so hard to get Nyheim Hines involved?: Colts running back Nyheim Hines is one of the Colts' most explosive players. It's why he's not only the primary pass-catching running back but also the team's punt returner. Hines has been a player throughout his career that the Colts have schemed touches for. However, this season, despite immense hype surrounding him, he's inexplicably lacking in attention in the Colts' offense. On Sunday, he was almost invisible until Taylor left the game with an injury near the end of the game and Hines was thrust into the primary role. Still, Hines totaled 3 touches for 3 yards. We've seen plenty of proof throughout the last five seasons that opposing defenses pay for it when Hines is a featured part of the Colts' offense. Mandatory Credit: Jenna Watson/IndyStar-USA TODAY NETWORK —Shaquille Leonard makes season debut, but it ends prematurely: After a long recovery from back surgery in June, Leonard finally made his season debut on Sunday. As amped up as he was to be out there, the fans were equally excited to see him on the field as the stadium erupted when he ran out of the tunnel. Leonard was hot to start the game, getting tackles on the first two plays, but unfortunately, his return was short-lived. Leonard collided with fellow Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin down near the Colts' goal line about midway through the second quarter and was later ruled out with a concussion. The Colts' next game is on Thursday so it'll be a stretch to think Leonard can play. Mandatory Credit: Jenna Watson/IndyStar-USA TODAY NETWORK —The tight ends deliver: All three tight ends got involved on Sunday, especially starters Mo Alie-Cox and Kylen Granson. When the Colts needed a catch, it felt like it continually went to tight ends, who did their job. Alie-Cox caught 6 balls for 85 yards and 2 touchdowns, Granson caught 4 passes for 62 yards, and rookie Jelani Woods caught 1 pass for 33 yards a week after scoring two touchdowns.

