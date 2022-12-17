Andrew's Analysis | Colts Implode, Vikings Complete Biggest Comeback in NFL History

Bubba Ventrone's group came to play on Saturday and gave the Colts a spark from the very beginning. Dallis Flowers took the opening kickoff 49 yards, allowing the Colts to start around midfield. The Colts were able to get a field goal on their opening drive.

The biggest play from the unit came on the very next possession. Ifeadi Odenigbo blocked the Vikings' punt of Ryan Wright, leading to a scoop and score from JoJo Domann to give the Colts a 10-0 lead. Indy stopped the Vikings once again on a fake punt deep in Vikings' territory, as the Colts put three more points on the board in the ensuing drive.

Chase McLaughlin also deserves credit for his stellar day. The kicker was 5-for-5 on the day, making kicks from 26, 28, 49, 27, and 52 yards. McLaughlin, who replaced Rodrigo Blankenship earlier this year, has given the Colts a kicker they can rely on.

Special teams lit the fire for the Colts to begin the game and continued to be a positive for Indy all afternoon. Their massive impact had a huge influence on the avalanche of points the Colts piled on the Vikings in the first half.