3 Things Colts Must Do to Upset Vikings

The Vikings have one of the most dangerous and explosive players in the entire NFL in Justin Jefferson. Jefferson has been on a tear this season, hauling in 99 catches (second in the NFL) for 1,500 yards (first) and six touchdowns (11th). The third-year wide receiver set a franchise record with 223 yards receiving last week against the Detroit Lions.

“He’s a great player,” Stephon Gilmore admitted about Jefferson. “He’s fast, he’s shifty, he’s great at the catch point. He’s a great receiver…I just think he’s elusive. He’s fast and like I said, he makes great plays on the ball. He makes great catches. He’s a great receiver, he can do pretty much anything you want him to do. I think that’s what separates him from everybody else.”

Jefferson will go up against a Colts’ secondary that is not at full strength. Kenny Moore II (ankle) has already been ruled out for Saturday, while Brandon Facyson (illness) did not practice all week and is doubtful to play. Look for Isaiah Rodgers Sr. to shoulder the load on the outside while Julian Blackmon mans the slot corner position, as he did in place of Moore against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Colts will need to devote special attention to Jefferson on every play. Communication will be key, as Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell likes to move Jefferson around the offense to get him into favorable matchups. Indy will need to be prepared for every situation.

“You never know where he’s going to be,” Saturday said. “I think they do a really good job of not giving any keys or clues on to where he’s going to line up. You just have to communicate it from our defense. They have to have great communication on the back end, making sure you identify where he is and kind of what tendencies come out of that.”