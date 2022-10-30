Jake's Takes | Commanders Spoil Sam Ehlinger's Colts Debut in Final Minute

It wasn't the result that the Indianapolis Colts were hoping for in Sam Ehlinger's first-career start at quarterback, as the team fell at home to the Washington Commanders, 17-16.

The offense had numerous gaffes that prevented them from a productive day, and the defense did enough to get by until the final minute as Washington scored the go-ahead touchdown with a mere 22 seconds remaining.

Here are my main observations from Sunday's loss.

© Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK —Sam Ehlinger makes his debut. The Colts made a highly publicized move at quarterback this week, replacing 15-year veteran Matt Ryan as the starter in favor of 2021 sixth-round draft pick in Ehlinger, who made his first career start on Sunday. It was a bit of a mixed bag, but he did bring some things to the offense that had been lacking at times this season. He took a handful of shots downfield, connecting with Alec Pierce on a deep post for 47 yards and targeting Parris Campbell late in the game, which resulted in a 30-yard defensive pass interference call. The Colts scored a 6-yard touchdown on the next play. Most notable was Ehlinger's scrambling and escapability. There were several plays where he got out of pressure where Ryan likely would've had to take a sack. However, Ehlinger also continued a negative trend for the Colts, losing a fumble inside the red zone late in the first half. Overall, he finished 17-of-23 passing (73.9%) for 201 yards (8.7 YPA) with no touchdowns or interceptions and a passer rating of 100.1. He was also sacked twice. Ehlinger carried the ball 6 times for 15 yards (2.5 avg.). Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports —Offense continues to make things more difficult than they have to be. Throughout the season, a Colts offense that should be solid on paper continues to find ways to shoot themselves in the foot. On Sunday, it came in the form of two lost fumbles deep in Washington territory. In a one-point loss, those plays obviously made an enormous difference. The Colts' offense also had three penalties; one false start and two holdings, the latter two erased 27 yards of offense on the plays. Even one of the Colts' most reliable players who rarely makes mistakes, Michael Pittman Jr., made a big one late in the game. With the Colts trailing 17-16 with 0:22 left, Pittman dropped a perfectly-placed pass that would've resulted in at least 25 yards and gave the Colts a shot at getting into field goal range. It's not just the players either. The Colts' playcalling and execution (or lack thereof) were relatively pedestrian throughout the first half and into the third quarter. You've got a young, inexperienced quarterback, sure, but you also want to give your playmakers a chance to do something big. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports —Defense goes into "bend but don't break" mode until the worst possible moment. Throughout much of the game, the Colts' defense did enough to get off the field. They had their issues, yielding several chunk plays in the passing game to Antonio Gibson, Terry McLaurin, and Curtis Samuel, but they held the Commanders to 2-of-12 on third down (16.7%). Ultimately, Washington strung together a decisive final drive that covered 89 yards over 9 plays and 2:17. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke found McLaurin deep downfield for a 33-yard gain over cornerback Stephon Gilmore, bringing the ball to Indy's 1-yard line. Heinicke plunged in for the game-winning score on the next play. Ultimately, the 22 seconds that remained weren't enough for the Colts to answer. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports —Finally, Parris Campbell in a diverse role. This season, Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell has been used primarily as a short-reception slot receiver, failing to receive attention downfield or be used in a multitude of ways despite his explosiveness. However, Sunday was different as he made an impact on a jet sweep, a screen pass, and drawing a 30-yard pass interference call that allowed the Colts to score a touchdown right after. This has to be more reminiscent of the role the Colts envisioned for Campbell when they drafted him in 2019 rather than the chain-mover. © Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK —Tyquan Lewis leaves on a cart. Colts defensive tackle Tyquan Lewis left the game with a knee injury late on Sunday. He's struggled with injuries throughout his six-year career, playing a full season just once. He made an improbable comeback this season from a season-ending patellar (knee) injury suffered midseason last year and has played quite well. Unfortunately, he fell to the turf on Sunday, immediately calling for the medical staff and then grabbing his left knee. If this is it for Lewis again this year, he's played his heart out and filled in well for the injured Kwity Paye.

