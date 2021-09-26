Quenton Nelson Leaves Titans Game with Ankle Injury

Left guard Quenton Nelson is questionable to return to the Colts' Week 3 matchup with the Titans due to an ankle injury. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

The injury bug isn't treating the Indianapolis Colts well during their Week 3 matchup with the Tennessee Titans as left guard Quenton Nelson is questionable to return after leaving early in the second quarter with a right ankle injury.

The injury occurred when Nelson's lower leg was rolled up during a run play, and it came shortly after starting right end Kwity Paye left the game early with a hamstring injury.

With Nelson, who left the sideline on a cart, off of the field, Chris Reed was plugged in for the Colts at left guard.

Nelson had surgery for a foot injury during training camp, and he has dealt with the recovery from that as well as a back injury throughout this early portion of the season.

We will update on Nelson's status as it comes.

