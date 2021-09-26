September 26, 2021
Quenton Nelson Leaves Titans Game with Ankle Injury

Left guard Quenton Nelson is questionable to return to the Colts' Week 3 matchup with the Titans due to an ankle injury. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)
Author:
Publish date:

The injury bug isn't treating the Indianapolis Colts well during their Week 3 matchup with the Tennessee Titans as left guard Quenton Nelson is questionable to return after leaving early in the second quarter with a right ankle injury.

The injury occurred when Nelson's lower leg was rolled up during a run play, and it came shortly after starting right end Kwity Paye left the game early with a hamstring injury.

With Nelson, who left the sideline on a cart, off of the field, Chris Reed was plugged in for the Colts at left guard.

Nelson had surgery for a foot injury during training camp, and he has dealt with the recovery from that as well as a back injury throughout this early portion of the season.

We will update on Nelson's status as it comes.

Quenton Nelson is attended to after an injury during first half action on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The Colts guard was taken off the field on a cart. Indianapolis Colts And Tennessee Titans At Nissan Stadium In Nashville Tenn Sunday Sept 16 2021 In Nfl Week 3
