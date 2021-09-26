September 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsDraftFilmSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Kwity Paye OUT for Remainder of Game vs. Titans

Colts rookie defensive end Kwity Paye is OUT for the remainder of the game versus the Titans with a hamstring injury. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)
Author:
Publish date:

The Indianapolis Colts will be without perhaps their best defensive end for the remainder of their Week 3 matchup against the Tennessee Titans as rookie Kwity Paye has left the game with a hamstring injury.

Paye left roughly midway through the first quarter and had yet to record any statistics as of that point. He was on the injury report last week with a hamstring injury and played, but he was not on the report this week.

In Paye's absence, expect Kemoko Turay and Ben Banogu to assume an expanded role.

Through the first two games, Paye has totaled 8 tackles (1 for loss), and 1 fumble recovery.

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

Sep 26, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) and tackle Al-Quadin Muhammad (97) prepare for the start against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
Game Day

Kwity Paye OUT for Remainder of Game vs. Titans

1 minute ago
Sep 26, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) throws a pass against the Tennessee Titans before the game at Nissan Stadium.
Game Day

Colts Announce Inactives Ahead of Week 3 Matchup With Titans

1 hour ago
Sep 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) runs with the ball while Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) defends in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Report: Colts Planning To Start Carson Wentz Sunday vs. Titans

15 hours ago
Nov 29, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs the ball while Indianapolis Colts cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) defends in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

How to Watch/Stream Colts vs. Titans | Week 3

19 hours ago
Nov 12, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman (11) runs the ball against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium.
News

Horseshoe Huddle Roundtable: Colts vs. Titans | Week 3 | Predictions & Picks

Sep 25, 2021
Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart (90) tries to slow down Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry.
News

Key Areas to Watch in Colts vs. Titans Showdown

Sep 25, 2021
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) is tackled close to the end zone during the second half of an Indianapolis Colts game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Rams won 27-24.
News

Colts Announce Official Injury Designations vs. Titans

Sep 24, 2021
Sep 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) incites the crowd in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Colts' Star Linebacker Says He's 'Fighting Through' The Pain Of Ankle Injury

Sep 23, 2021