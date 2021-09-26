Kwity Paye OUT for Remainder of Game vs. Titans

Colts rookie defensive end Kwity Paye is OUT for the remainder of the game versus the Titans with a hamstring injury. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

The Indianapolis Colts will be without perhaps their best defensive end for the remainder of their Week 3 matchup against the Tennessee Titans as rookie Kwity Paye has left the game with a hamstring injury.

Paye left roughly midway through the first quarter and had yet to record any statistics as of that point. He was on the injury report last week with a hamstring injury and played, but he was not on the report this week.

In Paye's absence, expect Kemoko Turay and Ben Banogu to assume an expanded role.

Through the first two games, Paye has totaled 8 tackles (1 for loss), and 1 fumble recovery.

