Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsDraftFilmSI.com
Search

2021 Colts Training Camp Journal, Day 7: Eason Bounces Back, Banogu On Fire

In our Day 7 Colts training camp notes, Eason, Ehlinger and the passing game improves, multiple big pass plays occur, and Banogu picks up another sack.
Author:
Publish date:

Injuries and inconsistent play from the quarterbacks and offensive line have shaped the first several days of Indianapolis Colts training camp, but Wednesday was much better.

Quarterback Jacob Eason took the reins and looked much less scattered than in recent performances. There were also a few big plays in the passing game, and some receivers showed off their route-running skills in 1-on-1s.

All that and more in Wednesday's Day 7 "Colts Training Camp Journal."

TEAM

— The following players did not participate in practice Tuesday: QB Carson Wentz (foot), WR Tarik Black (undisclosed), WR J.J. Nelson (groin), WR Ashton Dulin (hamstring), RB Jordan Wilkins (hamstring), S Shawn Davis (hamstring), DB Rolan Milligan (hamstring), LB Darius Leonard (ankle), LB Skai Moore (back), G Quenton Nelson (foot), LB Jordan Glasgow (back), DE Damontre Moore (knee), C Ryan Kelly (elbow), TE Mo Alie-Cox (knee), TE Noah Togiai (knee), DT Taylor Stallworth (hamstring).

— S George Odum (undisclosed) and OL Danny Pinter (illness) both returned to the field after missing Tuesday's practice.

— In 1-on-1 drills pitting wide receivers/tight ends vs. defensive backs, the defense won by a score of 15 reps to 14. I scored an offensive win by catches and defensive wins by any incompletion. Here's how it went: Mike Strachan def. Rock Ya-Sin; Anthony Chesley def. DeMichael Harris; Khari Willis def. Jack Doyle; Zach Pascal def. Kenny Moore II; Isaiah Rodgers def. Quartney Davis; Nick Nelson def. Tyler Vaughns; Farrod Green def. Andre Chachere; T.J. Carrie def. Dezmon Patmon; Holton Hill def. Strachan (interception); Parris Campbell def. Rodgers (shifty in-and-out route); Jordan Thomas def. Julian Blackmon; Gary Jennings def. Marvell Tell III; Davis def. Ya-Sin; Harris def. Chesley; Andrew Vollert def. Ibraheim Campbell; Pascal def. Moore (double-move, back-shoulder catch along right sideline); Strachan def. Hill (beautiful pass from Eason); Rodgers def. Vaughns; Odum def. Kylen Granson; Patmon def. Carrie; Davis def. Nelson; Chesley def. Campbell; Sean Davis def. Green; Tell def. Jennings; Ya-Sin def. Strachan; Chachere def. Harris; Willis def. Thomas; Pascal def. Carrie; Nelson def. Davis

Indianapolis Colts tight end Jordan Thomas (47) at Grand Park in Westfield on Monday, August 2, 2021, on the second week of workouts of this summer's Colts training camp. Head Coach Frank Reich reappeared at practice after being away for ten days after a COVID-19 positive test. Colts Get Their Coach Back On Week Two Of Colts Camp

OFFENSE

I went in on Eason's performance Tuesday, but credit where credit is due: he was much better on Wednesday. Tuesday, he was very inconsistent and struggled putting the correct velocity and touch on many of his passes. Things were smoother and less clunky on Wednesday. He wasn't faltering under constant duress, and he accepted his check-downs. Eason went 15-of-19 passing (78.9%) combined in 7-on-7s and 11-on-11s with no touchdowns or interceptions.

— On a third down, Eason found wide receiver Zach Pascal about 15-20 yards down the middle of the field, and Pascal shook off the defender and kept picking up more yardage. During 7-on-7s, Eason also threw a beautiful pass about 30 or so yards down the left sideline but it fell off receiver T.Y. Hilton's fingertips. Eason had multiple connections with Hilton (3), Nyheim Hines (3), Doyle (2), and Campbell (2)

— Second-team quarterback Sam Ehlinger continued his solid play on Wednesday, totaling 10-of-14 passing (71.4%) in live drills.

— Ehlinger had an impressive play on a deep ball down the left side to receiver Gary Jennings for about 30-plus yards. Ehlinger looked often to some of his favorite pass-catchers, as Green (4) and Jennings (2) both had multiple catches from him. Green was also a big recipient of Ehlinger's passes Tuesday, so look for that combination during the preseason.

What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!

Indianapolis Colts safety Khari Willis (37) at Grand Park in Westfield on Monday, August 2, 2021, on the second week of workouts of this summer's Colts training camp. Head Coach Frank Reich reappeared at practice after being away for ten days after a COVID-19 positive test. Colts Get Their Coach Back On Week Two Of Colts Camp

DEFENSE

— Hey, Ben Banogu had another sack today! I believe the third-year defensive end has had a would-be sack in all seven practices but if not, he couldn't have gone more than one session without one.

— Linebacker Malik Jefferson made an impressive reason on one play where he shot through the lane while defending an outside run to snipe the running back in the backfield.

— Quarterback Jalen Morton pump-faked and got some defenders to bite on one play, but he threw a short little pass up the middle right into linebacker Isaiah Kaufusi's hands.

— Safety Ibraheim Campbell came up and blasted Hines in the backfield on one run. It was a physical series altogether as safety (Sean) Davis later nailed receiver (Quartney) Davis right after a catch over the middle, but the receiver held on. The hit was probably a little gruff for a team-on-team training camp practice.

SPECIAL TEAMS

— Both kickers Rodrigo Blankenship and Eddy Pineiro were 4-of-4 (100%) on the day with their field goal kicks, converting from approximately 32, 41, 47, and 53 yards.

— Hines, Rodgers, and Harris remained Wednesday's punt returners.

What did you think of Day 7 of #ColtsCamp? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

Colts quarterbacks, including #9 Jacob Eason, left, run drills during Colts training camp practice Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 at Grand Park in Westfield. Colts Training Camp
News

2021 Colts Training Camp Journal, Day 7: Eason Bounces Back, Banogu On Fire

Nov 8, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Carolina Panthers offensive guard Chris Reed (64) on the sidelines during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Film

Film Room: Guard Chris Reed is a More Than Capable Backup For the Colts

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich appears on the Pat McAfee Show Tuesday, August 3.
News

Colts’ HC Frank Reich Talks Carson Wentz, Jacob Eason With Pat McAfee

Jul 28, 2021; Westfield, IN, United States; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) at Grand Park.
News

2021 Colts Training Camp Journal, Day 6: Defense Continues Domination

Indianapolis Colts offensive guard Quenton Nelson has been an All-Pro in each of his three seasons.
News

More Bad News: Indianapolis Colts' Star Quenton Nelson To Undergo Foot Surgery, To Miss 5-12 Weeks

Indianapolis Colts offensive guard Quenton Nelson (56) lines up for stretches during practice Saturday, July 31, 2021.
News

Colts' Star OL Spotted Wearing Walking Boot At Tuesday's Practice

USATSI_16475279
Film

Film Room Breaks Down the Difficult Path Ahead For Jacob Eason

Plays being given to Colts defenders at Grand Park in Westfield on Monday, August 2, 2021, on the second week of workouts of this summer's Colts training camp. Head Coach Frank Reich reappeared at practice after being away for ten days after a COVID-19 positive test. Colts Get Their Coach Back On Week Two Of Colts Camp
News

PODCAST: Horseshoe Huddle Reacts to Carson Wentz Injury News, Breaks Down First Few Days of Training Camp