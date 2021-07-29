2021 Colts Training Camp Journal, Day 2: Carson Wentz, Jacob Eason Make Strong Impression

The Colts' passing game bloomed on Thursday while the defensive line got fierce. That and more from Day 2 of #ColtsCamp.

Welcome back for Day 2 of the 2021 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Journal.

The team remained in shorts and helmets on Thursday as they get reacclimated to the practice field.

After knocking some rust off in the first practice on Wednesday, both the Colts' offense and defense looked better on the field the second time around.

I was not able to be on the sidelines for Thursday's practice, but I didn't want to leave you guys hanging. Therefore, I collected notes from some of my colleagues who were in attendance. Make sure to catch the Twitter accounts of Kevin Bowen, George Bremer, Joel Erickson, Stephen Holder, and Zak Keefer for more.

I will be back at Grand Park Sports Campus next week for more practice sessions.

TEAM

— Starting center Ryan Kelly left practice early and was tended to by trainers after injuring his elbow. Second-year lineman Danny Pinter replaced him with the first offensive group. Running back Nyheim Hines (hip), rookie safety Shawn Davis (hip), safety George Odum (back), and Julién Davenport (undisclosed) all remained out for a second consecutive day.

OFFENSE

— Quarterback Carson Wentz looked sharp and efficient early on Day 2, leveling out the shaky beginning he had on Day 1 before he regained traction. This included multiple downfield shots, which would be a welcomed addition to the 2021 Colts offense. From 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills, Wentz went 13-for-17 passing (76.5%) and had no touchdowns or interceptions (H/T Bremer). He continued to spread the wealth, accumulating seven different receivers. Zach Pascal was tops on Thursday with four catches, including one that went for approximately 40 yards.

— After an erratic opening practice, backup quarterback Jacob Eason was reportedly much better on Thursday. He was able to improve upon his accuracy and fit some passes into tight windows for completions.

— Pascal and Michael Pittman Jr. were among those that had quality days for the offense. Pascal, of course, had the deep catch, and Pittman had an instance where he put a nifty move on cornerback Rock Ya-Sin for a touchdown in 1-on-1 drills.

— Will Holden remained the first group's left tackle for a second consecutive day. Until something changes, he appears to have a leg up in the competition to start at left tackle until Eric Fisher returns from the Physically Unable to Perform list.

DEFENSE

— The defensive line in particular really got people's blood pumping. Particularly in the form of would-be sacks from Isaac Rochell, newcomer Damontre Moore, and Andrew Brown with an eye-grabbing tackle for loss by Taylor Stallworth

— Rookie first-round pick Kwity Paye, who has been the defense's top right end thus far, also head a heads-up play when he notched a fumble recovery.

