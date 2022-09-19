Skip to main content

A Colts Podcast: Have the Colts Hit Rock Bottom?

Brandon and Andrew discuss what transpired in the Colts’ loss to the Jaguars, who is to blame, and where the Colts go from here.

The Indianapolis Colts turned in one of the worst games in franchise history on Sunday when they were dominated by the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-0.

After losing embarrassingly last season to the Jaguars, ending their season, it was thought the Colts would be ready for revenge. And yet, the Colts’ performance in Week 2 seemed less inspired than in Week 18 of last season.

The Colts looked pathetic on all sides of the ball. Now sitting at 0-1-1 after two abysmal showings, general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Frank Reich may be on the hot seat if they cannot get things turned around.

On Sunday, Horseshoe Huddle Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Brandon Moses of A Colts Podcast do not hold back as they give their thoughts on what transpired in Jacksonville. Check out the episode below.

Brandon and Andrew go through each side of the ball, discussing the Colts’ performance and what went wrong on Sunday. The guys also take a look at the job that Ballard and Reich are doing and why they should be held just as accountable as the players for the rough start to the season this franchise has gotten off to, once again.

After going through the Colts’ dismal performance against the Jaguars, Brandon and Andrew shift their attention to the Week 2 slate of games as they recap what was once again a wild week in the NFL. See what they have to say about all of the action.

Stay tuned to A Colts Podcast all year long as the go-to for all Colts’ news and insight throughout the year. Special guests and analysts will be featured to give you a comprehensive look at all things Colts throughout the 2022 season.

Aug 27, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
