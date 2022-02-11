PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Discusses Super Bowl LVI, Gus Bradley to the Colts

Brandon and Andrew explain how the Colts defense will look next season and preview the Super Bowl matchup between the Rams and the Bengals.

The Indianapolis Colts were not without a defensive coordinator for very long.

The Colts announced this week that former Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley had been hired as the team’s new defensive coordinator. Bradley comes to the Colts with nine years of experience as a defensive coordinator with the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Chargers, and the Raiders.

This news comes as the biggest weekend in football has arrived. Super Bowl LVI will take place on Sunday at SoFi Stadium as Matthew Stafford leads the Los Angeles Rams to take on Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

On Thursday, Horseshoe Huddle Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Brandon Moses of A Colts Podcast took a look at the big game and gave their insight on the upcoming matchup. The guys talked about the chances Stafford has a big game against the Bengals’ defense, if the Bengals’ offensive line can protect Burrow against Aaron Donald and Von Miller, and gave their predictions as to who comes away with the victory.

It wouldn’t be A Colts Podcast without some Colts talk, now would it?

Brandon and Andrew also dove into what Bradley will bring to this Colts’ defense. How will the defensive scheme change from Matt Eberflus t Bradley? What sold Bradley on the Colts and the Colts on Bradley? And who will play in the important LEO position in Bradley’s defense? All of those questions and more were answered.

Finally, the episode ends with the guys going over all of the news around the NFL as the final coaching hires are made around the league, plus some news about more games overseas.

Stay tuned to A Colts Podcast all year long as the go-to for all Colts’ news and insight throughout the year. Special guests and analysts will be featured to give you a comprehensive look at all things Colts throughout the 2022 offseason.

Be sure to subscribe to A Colts Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

You can also follow the show on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

Follow Andrew on Twitter @AndrewMooreSI.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.