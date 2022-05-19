Arthur Joins Locked On Buckeyes to Talk Colts' Parris Campbell

Horseshoe Huddle senior analyst Jake Arthur joined Locked On Buckeyes to talk all about current Colts and former Ohio State wide receiver Parris Campbell.

Frustration.

That's one way to look at Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell's career.

The talented, blazing-fast receiver was selected in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Colts but has played in just 15 out of a possible 48 career games due to injuries.

Despite being in a similar position yet again this offseason where he is either hoping to stay healthy or rehabbing from an injury suffered the year prior, Campbell is keeping the faith.

“No question," Campbell told reporters this week when asked if he can still accomplish what he wants despite the injuries. "From the outside looking in, people say, ‘Oh, he can’t stay healthy.’ Excuse my language, but to hell with that. I know who I am at the end of the day, I know what type of player I am. I know why I was drafted here, and the staff room, they know. They know I’ve been through a lot, but they know the type of player I am as well. So, just when it all comes together, people on the outside stay on the outside.”

Horseshoe Huddle senior analyst Jake Arthur recently joined host Jay Stephens on the Locked On Buckeyes podcast to talk all about Campbell's journey through three years and where he stands now (video below).

Arthur and Stephens discussed how one can summarize Campbell's career to this point as well as what he's been able to show when he's on the field.

The pair also discuss what to expect from Campbell in 2022 and how he fits with new quarterback Matt Ryan, as well as Campbell's contract situation, and more.

