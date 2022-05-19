Skip to main content

Arthur Joins Locked On Buckeyes to Talk Colts' Parris Campbell

Horseshoe Huddle senior analyst Jake Arthur joined Locked On Buckeyes to talk all about current Colts and former Ohio State wide receiver Parris Campbell.

Frustration.

That's one way to look at Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell's career.

The talented, blazing-fast receiver was selected in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Colts but has played in just 15 out of a possible 48 career games due to injuries.

Despite being in a similar position yet again this offseason where he is either hoping to stay healthy or rehabbing from an injury suffered the year prior, Campbell is keeping the faith.

“No question," Campbell told reporters this week when asked if he can still accomplish what he wants despite the injuries. "From the outside looking in, people say, ‘Oh, he can’t stay healthy.’ Excuse my language, but to hell with that. I know who I am at the end of the day, I know what type of player I am. I know why I was drafted here, and the staff room, they know. They know I’ve been through a lot, but they know the type of player I am as well. So, just when it all comes together, people on the outside stay on the outside.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Horseshoe Huddle senior analyst Jake Arthur recently joined host Jay Stephens on the Locked On Buckeyes podcast to talk all about Campbell's journey through three years and where he stands now (video below).

Arthur and Stephens discussed how one can summarize Campbell's career to this point as well as what he's been able to show when he's on the field.

The pair also discuss what to expect from Campbell in 2022 and how he fits with new quarterback Matt Ryan, as well as Campbell's contract situation, and more.

What do you expect from Campbell in 2022? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

USATSI_17442492
Film

Colts' Breakout: Why Isaiah Rodgers is Ready to Emerge in 2022.

By Zach Hicks2 hours ago
FotoJet
News

Colts' 4 Primetime Matchups Feature Plenty of Star Power

By Jake Arthur4 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) looks to the scoreboard late in the fourth quarter of the game on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla. The Colts lost to the Jaguars, 11-26. The Indianapolis Colts Versus Jacksonville Jaguars On Sunday Jan 9 2022 Tiaa Bank Field In Jacksonville Fla
News

Wentz takes High Road after Irsay Dis

By HH Staff9 hours ago
Sep 12, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (1) catches the ball while Seattle Seahawks strong safety Quandre Diggs (6) defends in the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Colts WR Parris Campbell On Injury-Prone Label: “To Hell with That”

By Andrew Moore11 hours ago
Matt Ryan Indianapolis Colts Over/Under Touchdown Passes
News

Colts' Matt Ryan Identified As 'Darkhorse' MVP Candidate

By Josh CarneyMay 18, 2022
Jonathan Taylor Indianapolis Colts PFF Top 25 Players Under 25
News

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor gets Major Props from PFF

By HH StaffMay 18, 2022
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) breaks away for a 67-yard touchdown Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, during a game against the New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
News

Colts' Jonathan Taylor Had 3 of NFL's 5 Fastest Plays in 2021

By Jake ArthurMay 18, 2022
Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Alec Pierce (12) gestures toward an official after catching a touchdown pass during the first quarter of a college football game against the Memphis Tigers, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Ncaa Football Memphis At Cincinnati
News

Colts' First Pick to Attend NFLPA Rookie Premiere This Week

By Jake ArthurMay 18, 2022