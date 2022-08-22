Battle for No. 2? Reich Expands on Sam Ehlinger's Rare Trait

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger has put up back to back strong outings in the preseason. He was 9 of 11 passing for 136 yards and two touchdowns against the Detroit Lions on Saturday after going 10 of 11 for 88 yards and two touchdowns last week against the Buffalo Bills.

Ehlinger is throwing the ball with more velocity and accuracy in his second season, and Frank Reich admits that it's rare to see a quarterback improve those traits, especially arm strength, at this level.

"I think it’s pretty rare for a guy – I mean you can get better, you can get more accurate," said of Ehlinger's improved arm strength. "Sam has certainly done that, and there is no question about that in my mind – the accuracy in which he is throwing the ball."

"But what I’m really more impressed at is how hard he is working on his body, on his delivery, on his upper body, his mechanics. And it was really all self-imposed. I just think, left last year saying, ‘I’m going to figure out how to get better in every way.’ You would have to talk to him more specifically about what exactly he did."

"I obviously had that conversation with him. But he deserves all the credit in what he’s done to improve physically in that way. Really excited for him and what he’s done this preseason."

Despite being nearly perfect in the preseason, Ehlinger is going to find it tough to overtake Nick Foles for the No. 2 quarterback spot behind starter Matt Ryan. The entrenched depth chart is one reason there has been trade speculation surrounding Ehlinger.

"I’m comfortable with where we are with the depth chart," said Reich. "I’m really happy with all four of our quarterbacks. I think they all did well. With those first three guys, I think it’s a great thing for us."

"We’re in a great situation."

"Obviously, Nick has had a long and accomplished career. I think he really puts us in position to have three great guys. Obviously, I got an up-and-close look at Nick do some pretty amazing things coming off the bench, and know what he’s capable of not just in those scenarios but really spending the whole year with him – in which he really wasn’t really physically healthy the whole year."

"Most people don’t know this, but he had a severe elbow issue that whole year. His arm right now is probably 20 or 30 percent stronger than it was that year when I was with him in 2017. He’s done a good job of rehabbing that. In some ways I think Nick is even in better shape than he was in 2017, and has even more experience."

"So, really happy to have him on the team, but man, I’m happy about how Sam (Ehlinger) looks and he deserves and has earned the respect that he’s garnering from us as well."

In a league starved for quarterback play, the Colts seem rich with three guys who look to be capable or even plus starters in the NFL.

The Colts used a sixth-round pick on Ehlinger in the 2021 NFL Draft, and the way he's playing now, they could upgrade that pick considerably in 2023 if they decide they'd like to add to their seven draft picks.