Skip to main content

Trade Bait? Could Sam Ehlinger be on the Block?

Bleacher Report suggests Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger could... or should... be on the move.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger had an impressive showing on Saturday against the Buffalo Bills.

In the Colts first preseason game, Ehlinger went 10/11 passing for 88 yards and two touchdowns. He was the Colts second leading rusher with 24 yards as well.

Despite his good performance, head coach Frank Reich established there is still a strong pecking order among the Colts quarterbacks, leaving Ehlinger at No. 3 behind Matt Ryan and Nick Foles.

“Right now, Matt (Ryan) is No. 1, Nick (Foles) is No. 2, Sam (Ehlinger) is No. 3 and Jack (Coan) is No. 4," said Reich on Sunday. "I feel confident in that. So, Nick has really had a long, established career as a starter and as a backup. But really love what Sam has done in preseason and love the game he had yesterday."

His good performance, and seemingly fixed spot on the depth chart, helped lead to speculation from Alex Kay of Bleacher Report that the Colts should try and trade Ehlinger.

"Ehlinger is currently competing with undrafted rookie Jack Coan for the third-string role," wrote Kay. "While Ehlinger has the inside track because of his familiarity with the offense, the 2021 sixth-rounder could end up on the practice squad if the club doesn’t opt to keep three active QBs on the 53-man roster."

"With Ehlinger’s upside, there is a decent chance another team poaches him if Indy attempts to demote him off the active roster. Rather than let that happen, the Colts could instead try to recoup a bit of value for the 23-year-old and deal him during the preseason."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Colts used a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Ehlinger has proven he's at least worth that in return.

"The market for Ehlinger won’t be red-hot, but there are several squads in need of a promising depth option to develop in the QB room," wrote Kay.

"If Indianapolis is going to go with only two active signal-callers this season—something the team has done the last few years—taking a Day 3 pick for Ehlinger would be preferable to him getting poached off the practice squad."

If the Colts continue to showcase Ehlinger in the preseason, and he continues to play like he did against the Bills, the market for him should heat up.

If that's the case, the Colts could decide to move him for a 2023 draft pick rather than keep him on the active roster or risk losing him for nothing if he's moved to the practice squad.

Of course there's always the option that he plays himself into the No. 2 role and Nick Foles becomes expendable.

In This Article (1)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

Aug 13, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Tanner Gentry (87) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts linebacker JoJo Domann (57) after a catch in the fourth quarter pre-season game at Highmark Stadium.
News

Locked On Colts: Matt Ryan, Offense Catches Fire in Training Camp

By Jake Arthur2 hours ago
Aug 13, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Dallis Flowers (30) intercepts a pass on a two point conversion in the end zone against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
News

A Colts Podcast Reveals Takeaways from Colts vs. Bills, Details Lions Joint Practices

By Andrew Moore11 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) talks to a coach during training camp at Grand Park in Westfield, Ind. Indianapolis Colts Nfl Training Camp At Grand Park In Westfield Ind On Thursday August 11 2022
News

Colts Training Camp Journal, Day 11: A Light Day Before the Lions Come to Town

By Andrew Moore17 hours ago
Colts Dallis Flowers (30), right, intercepts the two-point conversion pass to the Bills Neil Pau'u during the Bills 27-24 win in their first preseason game Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. Sd 081322 Bills 24 Spts
Film

Film Room: Nick Cross, Isaiah Rodgers Star in Preseason Opener

By Zach Hicks17 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Young Jr. (84) practices receiving during training camp Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind. Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Nfl Thursday July 28 2022 At Grand Park Sports Campus In Westfield Ind
News

Colts Make Cuts to Meet First Roster Deadline

By Jake Arthur21 hours ago
Kwity Paye Indianapolis Colts
News

ESPN's Bold Prediction for Colts Defender

By HH StaffAug 16, 2022 8:05 AM EDT
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Mike Strachan (17) catches a ball during the day's Colts camp practice at Grand Park in Westfield on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Colts Camp
News

Locked On Colts: What Mike Strachan's Return Means for Wide Receiver Group

By Jake ArthurAug 16, 2022 6:00 AM EDT
USATSI_18866115
Film

Film Room: French, Fries Steal the Show in the Preseason Opener

By Zach HicksAug 15, 2022 5:30 PM EDT