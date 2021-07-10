Bleacher Report States Colts 'Can't Afford' To Lose Star LB

Indianapolis Colts' star linebacker Darius Leonard is due to reset the linebacker market financially in the coming months. No matter what happens though, Bleacher Report says the Colts' can't let Leonard get away under any circumstance.

Star Indianapolis Colts' WILL linebacker Darius Leonard means just as much to the future of the franchise as guys like guard Quenton Nelson and quarterback Carson Wentz do.

Knowing how important — and how great — Leonard is should make things easy for owner Jim Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard when it comes to handing out a massive extension to the All-Pro linebacker.

Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports

Just in case the Colts are questioning the investment though (they aren't), Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon highlighted Leonard as the one player the Colts can't afford to lose next offseason.

Next offseason will be a big one for 2018 second-round picks who have lived up to or exceeded expectations. Those are players don't have fifth-year options and will thus become eligible to hit free agency one year before successful first-round picks whose options have been exercised. We've listed a few of those guys already, and one of the most obvious is Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard. The 25-year-old playmaker was the 2018 Defensive Rookie of the Year and has earned two first-team All-Pro honors in three professional campaigns. He's a key member of the core in Indy, and he absolutely must be retained beyond the 2021 season.

Due to being a second-round pick in 2018, Leonard now enters a contract year since non-first rounders don't have fifth-year options on their rookie deals.

Leonard, like a handful of other terrific non-first rounders from the 2018 NFL Draft, is in line for a huge extension from the franchise that took a chance on him and has been rewarded in a big, big way.

What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!

Should things work out perfectly for Leonard and the Colts, the three-time All-Pro linebacker will reset the market completely at off-ball linebacker, receiving around $20 million per year to become the highest-paid off-ball linebacker in the NFL.

Leonard will undoubtedly be worth the substantial pay raise, considering he's one of the top linebackers in the NFL and is on a Hall of Fame trajectory this early in his career.

Once the Colts lock up Leonard, they can work on names like Nelson, right tackle Braden Smith, and running back Nyheim Hines to long-term deals, keeping a key core together as the Colts push for the third Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.

Have thoughts on Darius Leonard and a possible extension with the Colts? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know how you feel!

Follow Josh on Twitter @ByJoshCarney.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.