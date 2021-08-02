Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsDraftFilmSI.com
Search

BREAKING: Carson Wentz to Have Foot Procedure, Out 5-12 Weeks

Colts head coach Frank Reich announced quarterback Carson Wentz will be out anywhere from five to 12 weeks following a procedure on his foot.
Author:
Publish date:

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich returned to the practice field on Monday but already had to deliver some less-than-ideal news: quarterback Carson Wentz will undergo a procedure on his foot that will keep him out anywhere from 5 to 12 weeks.

That timetable puts Wentz's return anywhere from about Week 1 of the regular season to Week 8.

Wentz last practiced with the team last Thursday when he felt a "twinge" in his foot during a rollout and was then put on the shelf indefinitely the next day.

According to Reich, the Colts' team doctors found that Wentz had a preexisting injury to his foot that could date back to his high school playing days. A bone in the foot has since come loose and caused Wentz discomfort, and because of that, they have elected for the surgery to finally fix the problem and remove it.

What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!

Initially, reports said Wentz would rest the foot for a few days and see how it went from there. However, after discussing their options over the weekend, it sounds like that could have just led the issue to crop back up eventually.

With Wentz on the mend, the Colts are currently rolling with Jacob Eason as the first-team quarterback, with Brett Hundley, Sam Ehlinger, and Jalen Morton behind him.

Now that the Colts have some sort of timeline, we'll see if they make any more impactful moves at the position since signing Hundley, who they brought in over the weekend.

What do you think about the Colts without Wentz? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

Jul 28, 2021; Westfield, IN, United States; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Dezmon Patmon (10) at Grand Park. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY SportsJul 29, 2021; Westfield, IN, United States; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) at Grand Park.
News

BREAKING: Carson Wentz to Have Foot Procedure, Out 5-12 Weeks

Indianapolis Colts cornerback T.J. Carrie scores on an interception return in Sunday's 36-7 home win over the N.Y. Jets.
News

Colts Activate Cornerback from COVID-19 List

Jul 28, 2021; Westfield, IN, United States; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) at Grand Park. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
News

Colts' QB Carson Wentz Opting for Rehab Over Surgery on Foot

Dec 13, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Detailed view of the helmet of Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) with the words \"It takes all of us\" during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

PFF Identifies Veteran QB Options For Colts Amid Carson Wentz Injury Concerns

Indianapolis Colts inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) runs away to celebrate after making an interception during the third quarter of the NFL week 5 game at First Energy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. The Browns won, 32-23. Indianapolis Colts At Browns At First Energy Stadium In Nfl Week 5 Cleveand Ohio Sunday Oct 11 2020
News

Eye Discipline Key To Bringing Colts' Bobby Okereke 'Closer To The Ball'

Indianapolis Colts inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) talks with Indianapolis Colts linebacker E.J. Speed (45) at the start of practice at Grand Park in Westfield on Thursday, July 29, 2021, on the second full day of workouts of this summer's Colts training camp. Colts Camp Revs Up
News

2021 Colts Training Camp Journal, Day 4: Eason Starts Slow but Rebounds, Okereke Stars

Aug 29, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Brett Hundley (7) looks to pass in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
News

Colts Add Two To Roster Ahead of Saturday's Camp Practice

Jul 29, 2021; Westfield, IN, United States; Indianapolis Colts tight end Kylen Granson (83) at Grand Park. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rookie Colts Tight End Turning Heads In Training Camp