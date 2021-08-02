BREAKING: Carson Wentz to Have Foot Procedure, Out 5-12 Weeks

Colts head coach Frank Reich announced quarterback Carson Wentz will be out anywhere from five to 12 weeks following a procedure on his foot.

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich returned to the practice field on Monday but already had to deliver some less-than-ideal news: quarterback Carson Wentz will undergo a procedure on his foot that will keep him out anywhere from 5 to 12 weeks.

That timetable puts Wentz's return anywhere from about Week 1 of the regular season to Week 8.

Wentz last practiced with the team last Thursday when he felt a "twinge" in his foot during a rollout and was then put on the shelf indefinitely the next day.

According to Reich, the Colts' team doctors found that Wentz had a preexisting injury to his foot that could date back to his high school playing days. A bone in the foot has since come loose and caused Wentz discomfort, and because of that, they have elected for the surgery to finally fix the problem and remove it.

Initially, reports said Wentz would rest the foot for a few days and see how it went from there. However, after discussing their options over the weekend, it sounds like that could have just led the issue to crop back up eventually.

With Wentz on the mend, the Colts are currently rolling with Jacob Eason as the first-team quarterback, with Brett Hundley, Sam Ehlinger, and Jalen Morton behind him.

Now that the Colts have some sort of timeline, we'll see if they make any more impactful moves at the position since signing Hundley, who they brought in over the weekend.

