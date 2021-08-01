Colts' QB Carson Wentz Opting for Rehab Over Surgery on Foot

The Colts quarterback will rest and rehab his foot over the next few days hoping to avoid surgery.

The world of Indianapolis Colts football has been a whirlwind the past few days as questions surrounding the health of their new starting quarterback continue to be front and center.

Carson Wentz injured his foot during practice on Thursday when he rolled out of the pocket and felt a “twinge” in the foot according to offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. This has kept Wentz out of practice for the past two days. The Colts have not put a firm timeline on his return.

This afternoon, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that after discussing with the Colts’ medical staff as well as renowned foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson, Wentz is opting to rest and rehab his injured foot over the next few days with the hope that surgery is not needed.

Wentz is all but guaranteed to miss the entire preseason due to the injury, but the Colts are obviously more worried about his status when the games begin to count. If all goes according to plan and surgery can be avoided, Wentz being ready for Week One is still a possibility. If surgery does need to happen, the Colts can expect Wentz to miss some time into the regular season.

Wentz had gotten off to a good start at Colts camp and was putting his athletic ability and cannon arm on display. With Wentz out, second-year quarterback Jacob Eason has been taking the snaps under center with the starters.

Eason has had his ups and downs over the past couple of days leading the Colts offense. The hope is that with more reps and time with the starters, Eason can develop into a quality backup and step in to start if called upon.

As we get closer to the season and things become clearer in regards to Wentz’s status, do not be surprised if the Colts look to add a veteran quarterback if it does not look like Wentz will be ready when the regular season rolls around. The Colts are keeping their eyes on the trade market as well as who is available via free agency.

Internally the Colts are not panicking and want to give Wentz a chance to rehab his foot and be ready for Week One. The fact that surgery is not an absolute must at this point is a plus, and the team is hopeful that it can be avoided altogether.

Things may change in a couple of days, but this seems to be good news regarding Wentz’s injured foot and the chance he may be able to go on September 12th against the Seattle Seahawks.

