BREAKING: Short-Handed Colts Lose RB on 1st Drive

The Indianapolis Colts could ill afford to lose another running back.
With Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor inactive for Thursday night's game, the last thing the Colts needed was something to happen to Nyheim Hines.

The worst came true on the first drive of the night as Hines was tackled on a 3rd down and got up wobbly. The new concussion protocols put in place after Tua Tagovailoa was seriously injured last week almost guarantee Hines won't return.

UPDATE: Hines has officially been ruled out.

Gross motor instability was demonstrated by Hines as he stumbled and nearly fell down as his legs buckled.

With Hines out for the night, the bulk of the load at running back will be handled by Deon Jackson and/or former Denver Broncos player Phillip Lindsay.

The stage was set early for Lindsay to have his revenge game against the Broncos, and now it looks like he'll get an oversized load Thursday night.

8:49 p.m. EST Update - Hines has been officially ruled out for the rest of the game.

Stay tuned to Horseshoe Huddle as we update this breaking injury news.

