Best Draft Fit for Colts at No. 42 per ESPN?

ESPN has pegged a high-rising player as the best fit for the Indianapolis Colts at No. 42 in the NFL Draft.

The Indianapolis Colts don't have a first-round draft pick this year because of their trade last year for quarterback Carson Wentz. However, that doesn't mean they can't get an impact player with the No. 42 pick they received for offloading Wentz to Washington earlier this month.

ESPN has pegged wide receiver Christian Watson of NDSU as the best fit for the Colts at No. 42.

Best prospect fit at No. 42: Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State. Watson has checked every box during the pre-draft process and has risen up boards after his performance at the Senior Bowl and combine, where he ran a 4.36-second 40-yard dash at 6-foot-4, 208 pounds. He could be a building block next to Pittman for Indianapolis. The former FCS standout meets many of the thresholds general manager Chris Ballard requires and could help Ryan in Year 1. -- Jordan Reid, ESPN

Watson was a Senior Bowl standout and one of the best performers at the NFL Combine. When we refer to him as a 'high riser', that's figuratively and literally. At 6'4 and 208 pounds, Watson clocked 4.36 in the 40-yard dash with a 38.5" vertical leap and a combine-best 136" standing broad jump.

Watson is a player we advocated for at No. 42 as recently as yesterday when reviewing ESPN's less than glowing review of the Colts' offseason moves.

One of the bigger fears regarding Watson is that he's leaving sleeper territory and might not be available at No. 42. While the Colts don't have a first-round pick, they still have seven picks in the draft and might be willing to package No. 42 and say... No. 159, to move up a few spots to get the player they want.

For a team that needs to inject some talent into its wide receiver room, ESPN is correct on this one. Christian Watson is a perfect fit for Indianapolis.

The Colts may need to do some maneuvering to get him if they come to the same conclusion on draft day.