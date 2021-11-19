Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Colts' 2004 WR Trio Named Best-Ever In NFL History

    The 2004 Indianapolis Colts' wide receiver group still holds the distinction as the only trio to each have 1,000 yards receiving in a single season. Now? The group holds the distinction of greatest trio of pass catchers ever, according to ESPN and Football Outsiders. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)
    Author:

    While they may be a trio or two — or five — of pass catchers in the NFL that each crack 1,000 yards receiving in a single season, there can only be one that did it first. 

    That was the 2004 trio of Indianapolis Colts receivers featuring Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison, future Hall of Famer Reggie Wayne and outstanding slot receiver Brandon Stokley. Wayne led the way with 1,210 yards and 12 touchdowns on 77 catches, while Harrison was second, recording 1,113 yards and 15 touchdowns on 86 catches. 

    Stokley added 1,077 yards and 10 touchdowns on 68 catches, making history for the Colts. 

    Aug 7, 2021; Canton, Ohio, USA; Tony Dungy, left to right, Marvin Harrison, Jim Irsay, Edgerrin James, and Peyton Manning pose with a bust of James during the induction ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

    Now, that trio has another distinction: best trio ever, at least according to ESPN and Football Outsiders' Aaron Schatz. 

    "Defense-adjusted Yards Above Replacement totals. Using harmonic mean instead of normal arithmetic mean gives us a list of teams where all three receivers had excellent seasons.I ranked teams using the harmonic mean of their top three receivers' DYAR (Defense-adjusted Yards Above Replacement) totals," Schatz writes. "Using harmonic mean instead of normal arithmetic mean gives us a list of teams where all three receivers had excellent seasons."

    That's where the '04 Colts come in, landing at No. 1 in Schatz's rankings, edging out the 2015 Arizona Cardinals for the top spot in NFL history, based on DYAR in a single season. 

    "Easily the best wide receiver trio of all time," Schatz writes. "This list is ordered by harmonic mean of DYAR between the three receivers; the gap between the 2004 Colts and the 2015 Cardinals at No. 2 is equal to the gap between No. 2 and the 2007 Patriots at No. 10. Wayne had the best DYAR total of his career, leading the league for the 2004 season. Although Harrison tied a career high in touchdowns, he had enjoyed more receiving yards and a higher DYAR in each of the five previous seasons. Meanwhile, while we think of Stokley as a prototypical small slot receiver working near the line of scrimmage, he was three inches taller than Wes Welker and averaged 15.9 yards per reception. He was running downfield routes out of the slot, not just short slants and crosses."

    Read More

    Indianapolis Colts fans salute wide receiver Reggie Wayne during his 2018 induction into the Colts Ring of Honor at Lucas Oil Stadium.

    Even in that era, the trio was transcendent as part of a historic offense that could score from anywhere on the field, carried the 2004 Colts to a 12-4 record and an AFC South division title. 

    Despite having all that firepower, the Colts painfully lost to the New England Patriots 20-3 in the divisional round that year, adding more fuel to the narrative that Peyton Manning couldn't win the big one. 

    We know that obviously changed in the end, but it's great to see such an incredible trio continue to get so much love and respect all these years later. 

    Have thoughts on the 2004 Colts' receiving trio landing the No. 1 spot in NFL history? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know how you feel! 

    Follow Josh on Twitter @ByJoshCarney.

    Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

    Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne retired after 2014 with franchise regular-season records in wins (143) and games played (211).
    News

    Colts' 2004 WR Trio Named Best-Ever In NFL History

    45 seconds ago
    Nov 4, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) tackles New York Jets running back Michael Carter (32) in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium.
    News

    Colts, Bills Announce Final Injury Report for Week 11

    19 minutes ago
    USATSI_15413859
    News

    Key Areas to Watch in Colts vs. Bills Showdown

    1 hour ago
    Jan 9, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman (11) tries to avoid Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (24) after a catch in the second quarter at Bills Stadium.
    News

    How to Watch/Stream Colts vs. Bills | Week 11

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17094323
    Film

    Should the Colts Get Rookie Kylen Granson More Involved on Offense?

    7 hours ago
    Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws a touchdown pass to Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown (not pictured) under pressure from Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) during the third quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Colts vs. Bills: Week 11 Thursday Injury Report

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_15264662
    News

    Colts’ CB Xavier Rhodes the X-Factor in Matchup vs. Bills

    Nov 18, 2021
    USATSI_16834236-1
    Film

    Rock Ya-Sin is Standing Out in a Make-or-Break Year

    Nov 18, 2021