Colts 2021 Season Review: Wide Receivers

The 2021 season ended far too early for the Indianapolis Colts.

A team that had their eyes on a playoff run was met with disappointment as they dropped their final two games and were left to watch the postseason from home.

The Colts, as every team does this time of year, are using this time to evaluate all aspects of the organization to see where they can improve for 2022.

As our “2021 Season Review” continues, it’s time to take a look at the wide receiver position. While the Colts saw a second-year pass-catcher have a breakout campaign, the future at the position remains murky as the Colts try to become more dynamic in the passing game.

© Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Pittman Jr.

Stats: 17 games, 88 catches, 1,082 yds (12.3 ypr), 6 TDs, 5 carries, 44 yds

2021 saw Michael Pittman Jr. emerge as the next top receiver for the Colts, something he had his sights set on before the season even began.

“That’s pressure that I’ve been looking for,” Pittman said when asked about being the guy. “I want to be that guy so I will accept that pressure and try to play to the highest of my ability.”

The second-year wide receiver out of USC certainly took on that pressure. A second-round pick in 2020, the Colts brought Pittman along slowly into the offense his rookie year. A lower leg injury caused him to miss three games as well, stunting his production.

A fully-healthy Pittman saw huge boosts in all of the major statistical categories, as he more than doubled his catches and yards from 2020 while scoring five more touchdowns. The work that Pittman put in during the offseason certainly contributed to his development.

“I remember last year at the end of the season when I kind of had a brief exit interview with him,” head coach Frank Reich recalled. “I still remember like it was yesterday him telling me, ‘I’m going to work so hard coach. I know we’ve got some things we want to accomplish as a team. I’ve got some things I want to accomplish individually.’ I think he’s done that. He’s worked hard, and he’s earned it on the field.”

Pittman became the go-to option for quarterback Carson Wentz, especially on third down. But it was not only his production that elevated Pittman to the Colts No.1 receiver, it was his effort and ability in the running game as well.

“(Pittman) wants to get after DBs in the run game,” offensive coordinator Marcus Brady said. “It sets the tone for the entire offense. We’re a physical offense up front, we want to run the ball. What they do in the perimeter to those DBs is what is creating the explosives in our run game.”

Pittman became a well-rounded wide receiver in 2021. 2022 will be about building upon that and taking his play to a Pro Bowl level as he continues to lead the group.

© Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

T.Y. Hilton

Stats: 10 games, 23 catches, 331 yds (14.4 ypr), 3 TDs

Entering his tenth year, there was plenty of optimism that T.Y. Hilton would see a resurgence. After having quarterbacks that did not necessarily push the ball down the field the past two seasons, it was thought that Wentz’s skill set would be better suited for Hilton’s strengths.

Unfortunately, 2021 turned out to be the worst season of Hilton’s career.

The main reason for this was injuries. Neck, quad, and head injuries sidelined Hilton for seven out of the first nine weeks of the season. While Hilton played the final eight games of the season, he never recorded more than four catches in a game.

Another reason was the emergence of Pittman and running back Jonathan Taylor. While Pittman had taken over as the top wide receiver, Taylor and the running game were dominating and caused the Colts to become a more run-centric team. This limited Hilton’s snaps because of the need for bigger, more physical receivers to block in the running game.

Hilton saw career lows in games, snap percentage, catches, yards, and touchdowns. While he may not be the receiver he once was, Hilton has certainly stepped up as a leader for this team.

“I’m just trying to be the leader that these guys can look up to,” Hilton said. “If I can do it, I know they can do it as well. Just trying to be a team player, do everything that I can to help this team win. If my voice speaks, then I need to speak. I’m just trying to help this team.”

After signing a one-year deal to return to the Colts in 2021, Hilton will be a free agent once again. With retirement on the table, it’s a real possibility we have seen Hilton play his last game.

© Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Zach Pascal

Stats: 16 games, 38 catches, 384 yds (10.1 ypr), 3 TDs, 2 carries, 21 yards

If you ask the Colts coaching staff to rave about one player, there is a high probability it will be Zach Pascal.

Pascal is the do-everything wide receiver teams love. He is willing to take on any role asked of him and is a fantastic asset in the running game. Coming to the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2018, Pascal worked his way up the depth chart and saw the second-most snaps of any wide receiver on the Colts roster in 2021.

While Pascal only amassed 384 yards receiving on the season – down from 629 a year prior – he was still second on the team in that category. His three touchdowns catches were tied for third.

Pascal will be a free agent next month and will be able to test the open market. The Colts would love to bring him back, but the market will dictate whether the Colts will be willing to pay the price.

© Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Rest of the Group

The backend of the Colts receiving group is filled with young guys who are still trying to find their way in the NFL. All of these receivers have talent, but questions remain on what they can become.

The most well-known wide receiver in this group is Parris Campbell. There is no question that Campbell makes the Colts’ offense better when he is on the field. The problem is, he’s hardly ever on the field.

Campbell missed 11 games in 2021 due to a foot injury. In three seasons, Campbell has played in 15 of a possible 50 games. Unfortunately, Campbell has yet to prove he can be counted upon as a long-term contributor to the wide receiver room.

The other three wide receivers all played sparingly in 2021. Ashton Dulin saw much more time due to the injuries to Hilton and Campbell and flashed some potential as a deep threat. Dezmon Patmon saw extended action in his second season, highlighted by catching the game-winning score against the Arizona Cardinals. Mike Strachan proved he has the physical tools to be a force in the NFL, but his raw ability and adjustment coming from a Division II school limited his playing time as a rookie.

As the 2022 season approaches, it will be interesting to see if any of these wideouts can separate themselves and create a role on this team.

Outlook for 2022

Wide receiver is one of the position groups that needs to take a huge step forward for the Colts in 2022. Outside of Pittman, no other receiver had more than 384 yards. The Colts were the only team in the NFL in 2021 to have less than two players go over 400 yards receiving.

Pittman is expected to, once again, be a huge component of the Colts’ offense in 2022 as he continues to improve and become the long-term No. 1 option. But as far as the other receivers go, questions about their status surround them all.

It is looking more and more likely that Hilton, a future Colts’ Ring of Honor member, will decide to hang up his cleats and retire. This will leave a leadership void amongst a young wide receiver group.

Pascal could also be going elsewhere if a new team comes with an offer he cannot refuse in free agency. However, my money is on the Colts re-signing Pascal as he embodies everything the Colts want in their wideouts.

Can any of the other wide receivers be trusted to take on a bigger role in 2022? The Colts would love for Campbell to stay healthy and reach the potential Reich and the team were so excited about when they drafted him in 2019. He will have to prove this to be the case though, and the Colts cannot go into next season expecting it to come to fruition.

It will be interesting to see the moves the Colts make at this position in the offseason. All the teams that made playoff runs in 2021 had multiple playmakers on the outside that teams had to account for. It was evident how these playmakers opened things up for their respective offenses.

Whether through free agency or the draft, the Colts must add more high-quality talent to their wide receiver group in 2022 if they hope to become a more dynamic offense.

Have thoughts on the performance of the wide receivers from the Colts in 2021? Drop a line in the comments below and let us know what you think!

Previous Entries

Follow Andrew on Twitter @AndrewMooreSI.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.