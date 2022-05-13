BREAKING: Colts' 2022 Schedule Announced
It's the moment we've all been waiting for: the Indianapolis Colts' 2022 schedule has been released.
Earlier in the evening, we found out that the Colts will open the season on the road against the Houston Texans in Week 1 and that they will have their home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3, but now we know the full 18-week slate.
Below is the team's regular-season schedule.
REGULAR SEASON
- Week 1: @ Houston Texans, Sept. 11 at 1:00pm
- Week 2: @ Jacksonville Jaguars, Sept. 18 at 1:00pm
- Week 3: vs. Kansas City Chiefs, Sept. 25 at 1:00pm
- Week 4: vs. Tennessee Titans, Oct. 2 at 1:00pm
- Week 5: @ Denver Broncos, Oct. 6 at 8:15pm (Thursday Night Football)
- Week 6: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Oct. 16 at 1:00pm
- Week 7: @ Tennessee Titans, Oct. 23 at 1:00pm
- Week 8: vs. Washington Commanders, Oct. 30 at 4:25pm
- Week 9: @ New England Patriots, Nov. 6 at 1:00pm
- Week 10: @ Las Vegas Raiders, Nov. 13 at 4:05pm
- Week 11: vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Nov. 20 at 1:00pm
- Week 12: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Nov. 28 at 8:15pm (Monday Night Football)
- Week 13: @ Dallas Cowboys, Dec. 4 at 8:20pm (Sunday Night Football)
- Week 14: BYE
- Week 15: @ Minnesota Vikings, Dec. 17/18 TBD
- Week 16: vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Dec. 26 at 8:15pm (Monday Night Football)
- Week 17: @ New York Giants, Jan. 1 at 1:00pm
- Week 18: vs. Houston Texans, Jan. 7/8 TBD
Read More
*Home games in bold, primetime games in italics
This schedule features eight home games and nine on the road. The Colts also have an advantageous late-season bye week.
The Colts have four primetime games, including two of them at home on Monday nights. The Colts haven't hosted a Monday Night Football game since Week 2 of 2015.
What do you think of the Colts' 2022 schedule? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!
Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.