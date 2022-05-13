The Colts' 2022 regular season schedule has been announced.

It's the moment we've all been waiting for: the Indianapolis Colts' 2022 schedule has been released.

Earlier in the evening, we found out that the Colts will open the season on the road against the Houston Texans in Week 1 and that they will have their home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3, but now we know the full 18-week slate.

Below is the team's regular-season schedule.

REGULAR SEASON

Week 1: @ Houston Texans, Sept. 11 at 1:00pm

Week 2: @ Jacksonville Jaguars, Sept. 18 at 1:00pm

Week 3: vs. Kansas City Chiefs, Sept. 25 at 1:00pm

Week 4: vs. Tennessee Titans, Oct. 2 at 1:00pm

Week 5: @ Denver Broncos, Oct. 6 at 8:15pm (Thursday Night Football)

Week 6: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Oct. 16 at 1:00pm

Week 7: @ Tennessee Titans, Oct. 23 at 1:00pm

Week 8: vs. Washington Commanders, Oct. 30 at 4:25pm

Week 9: @ New England Patriots, Nov. 6 at 1:00pm

Week 10: @ Las Vegas Raiders, Nov. 13 at 4:05pm

Week 11: vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Nov. 20 at 1:00pm

Week 12: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Nov. 28 at 8:15pm (Monday Night Football)

Week 13: @ Dallas Cowboys, Dec. 4 at 8:20pm (Sunday Night Football)

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: @ Minnesota Vikings, Dec. 17/18 TBD

Week 16: vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Dec. 26 at 8:15pm (Monday Night Football)

Week 17: @ New York Giants, Jan. 1 at 1:00pm

Week 18: vs. Houston Texans, Jan. 7/8 TBD

*Home games in bold, primetime games in italics

This schedule features eight home games and nine on the road. The Colts also have an advantageous late-season bye week.

The Colts have four primetime games, including two of them at home on Monday nights. The Colts haven't hosted a Monday Night Football game since Week 2 of 2015.

What do you think of the Colts' 2022 schedule? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

