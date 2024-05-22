3 Best Colts Players for 2024
The Indianapolis Colts have a young and promising roster heading into the 2024 off-season. Indy can also hold its head high knowing that it finished the 2024 draft with a rock-solid group of players. Rookies like defensive end Laiatu Latu and wide receiver Adonai Mitchell also have the skills and talents to make an impact quickly on day one and beyond. However, while these rookies and other young players on the Colts roster are fantastic additions to any squad wanting to build a championship contender, there are three names considered the best by Pro Football Focus.
In Trevor Sikkema's breakdown of every NFL team's top three players, Indianapolis lands a trio of familiar faces who can be considered pillars of the Colts franchise. Here's what Sikkema had to say:
- Trevor Sikkema; Pro Football Focus
Michael Pittman Jr. 5th season
DeForest Buckner 9th season
Quenton Nelson 7th season
Picking these three was a debate between talent level and recent production. Offensive linemen Bernhard Raimann, Braden Smith and Ryan Kelly all earned season grades higher than Nelson, but Nelson is still the best of the bunch, for now.
Samson Ebukam earned a higher overall grade than DeForest Buckner, but Buckner beat him out in pass-rush grade (87.1).
Wide receiver Michael Pittman did take over for running back Jonathan Taylor from last year’s list due to his consistency as the team's top receiver.
Also Considered: RB Jonathan Taylor, CB Kenny Moore II, T Bernhard Raimann
It's no surprise that wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., offensive guard Quenton Nelson and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner are the players who make the list for Indianapolis. Yet again in 2023, each one of these players made massive impacts all season long and produced at ultra-high, consistent levels. As Sikkema also points out, running back Jonathan Taylor, cornerback Kenny Moore II, and offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann were also considered when evaluating.
To start with Pittman, he achieved career bests in targets (156), receptions (109), and receiving yards (1,152). These numbers didn't come easy, as Pittman had to play with two more quarterbacks (Anthony Richardson and Gardner Minshew) to make it a ridiculous seven passers played alongside within four seasons. However, if Richardson stays on the field this time, and with the addition of Mitchell, Pittman could even top 2023's metrics.
Onto Nelson, who is a motor on the field year in and year out. On 686 pass-blocking snaps, Nelson allowed only one sack and posted a grade of 80.3 protecting the field general, per PFF. Nelson is also a bruiser in the ground game, especially if he gets to the second level and beyond. Look for 2024 to be just another year in the office for a perennial Pro-Bowler like Nelson.
To round it out is the disruptive Buckner on the defensive interior. Since joining Indianapolis via trade with the San Francisco 49ers in 2020, Buckner has been the model of leadership, toughness, performance, and consistency. In 2023, that didn't change for the three-time Pro-Bowler and former All-Pro.
Buckner applied a team-best 52 quarterback pressures, sacked opposing passers eight times, had 81 tackles, and notched another Pro Bowl nomination. Throwing in a talented pass-rusher like Latu in the fray with Buckner, Grover Stewart, Samson Ebukam, Kwity Paye, and Dayo Odeyingbo make Indy's defensive trenches look imposing. Don't be shocked if Buckner grabs 10+ sacks when 2024's regular season is in the books.
