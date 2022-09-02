Colts' 3 Biggest Question Marks as Season Arrives

DEFENSIVE TACKLE DEPTH

Under contract in 2022: DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, Byron Cowart, Eric Johnson II, Tyquan Lewis (DE), Dayo Odeyingbo (DE) | Practice squad: Chris Williams, Curtis Brooks

The starting duo of Buckner and Stewart is as good as it gets around the NFL, but it's a total toss-up behind the pair. Cowart hasn't played since 2020 due to injury, Johnson is a raw, mid-round rookie, and Lewis and Odeyingbo are ends by default. The Colts have Williams and Brooks on the practice squad, which helps, but there really isn't anyone behind the starters that provides worry-free insurance.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard was asked about the team's defensive line depth recently, and he doesn't seem to be worrying about it.

“Keeping Cowart and we’ve got the young kid (Johnson) behind him at the 3-(tech) and can play the nose," Ballard mentioned. "Plus, we kept six defensive ends, with Dayo, with Lewis that have a lot of flexibility to go inside and outside. Then plus what we’ve got on the practice squad. We feel good. It will be a position that we – you know on the D-line we’re always going to continue to look, but we feel good about where we’re at. We feel good about the flexibility that the defensive ends give us.

"Last year we would have these discussions because you don’t want to take Buck off the field, but he needs to come off the field," Ballard continued. "It’s a long season. We need to make sure we’re able to get a rotation in there. So, I think we will be able to do that with what we have.”

While Ballard and the Colts certainly seem open to adding to the group, they're not hitting the panic button either.