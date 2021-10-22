Colts vs. 49ers: Week 7 Thursday Injury Report

Here is how the Colts and 49ers are looking, health-wise, before this Sunday night's Week 7 matchup.

The Indianapolis Colts defense was dealt a heavy blow on Thursday when it was announced that starting free safety Julian Blackmon suffered a season-ending Achilles tear this week in practice.

Despite that, a few of their other young defenders who missed Wednesday's practice were back in some capacity on Thursday. How the rest of their injuries shape up for the final day of practice on Friday followed by the official injury report could play quite the role in Sunday's matchup with the San Francisco 49ers, who have been a little bit snakebitten themselves.

Here is how the Colts and 49ers are looking, health-wise, before this Sunday night's Week 7 matchup.

COLTS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — WR T.Y. Hilton (quad), LB Darius Leonard (ankle), DE Tyquan Lewis (elbow), DE Kwity Paye (hamstring), OT Braden Smith (foot/thumb), DE Kemoko Turay (groin), RB Jordan Wilkins (non-football illness), CB Rock Ya-Sin (ankle)

Limited Participant — S Julian Blackmon (Achilles), S Andrew Sendejo (concussion)

THURSDAY

Did Not Participate — S Julian Blackmon (Achilles), TE Jack Doyle (rest), WR T.Y. Hilton (quad), OT Braden Smith (foot/thumb), DE Kemoko Turay (groin), RB Jordan Wilkins (non-football illness), CB Rock Ya-Sin (ankle)

Limited Participant — LB Darius Leonard (ankle), DE Tyquan Lewis (elbow), DE Kwity Paye (hamstring), CB Xavier Rhodes (ankle), S Andrew Sendejo (concussion)

Full Participant — X

Leonard, Lewis, and Paye were all able to return to the field as limited participants Thursday. That was to be expected for Leonard, who has followed a similar script each week while he deals with his ankle injury. However, Paye has missed some time with his hamstring recently. As for Sendejo, he may be who they call on first to replace Blackmon, so we'll see if he can clear the concussion protocol in time for Sunday. Ya-Sin remaining out likely means a bigger role for Isaiah Rodgers again this week if Ya-Sin can't go.

49ERS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — DT Javon Kinlaw (knee), QB Trey Lance (knee), OT Trent Williams (ankle/elbow)

Limited Participant — QB Jimmy Garoppolo (calf), LB Marcell Harris (thumb)

Full Participant — CB K'Waun Williams (calf)

THURSDAY

Did Not Participate — DT Javon Kinlaw (knee), QB Trey Lance (knee), OT Trent Williams (ankle/elbow)

Limited Participant — QB Jimmy Garoppolo (calf), LB Marcell Harris (thumb), DT Maurice Hurst (calf)

Full Participant — CB K'Waun Williams (calf)

For the 49ers, they continue to deal with issues to their quarterbacks as starter Garoppolo remains limited and backup Trey Lance remains out. There is optimism about Garoppolo's status for Sunday. Also, starting left tackle Trent Williams is still out with his ankle and elbow injuries.

Have thoughts on this week's injuries? Drop them below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.