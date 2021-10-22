    • October 22, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    HomeNewsDraftFilmSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Colts vs. 49ers: Week 7 Thursday Injury Report

    Here is how the Colts and 49ers are looking, health-wise, before this Sunday night's Week 7 matchup.
    Author:

    The Indianapolis Colts defense was dealt a heavy blow on Thursday when it was announced that starting free safety Julian Blackmon suffered a season-ending Achilles tear this week in practice.

    Despite that, a few of their other young defenders who missed Wednesday's practice were back in some capacity on Thursday. How the rest of their injuries shape up for the final day of practice on Friday followed by the official injury report could play quite the role in Sunday's matchup with the San Francisco 49ers, who have been a little bit snakebitten themselves.

    Here is how the Colts and 49ers are looking, health-wise, before this Sunday night's Week 7 matchup.

    COLTS

    WEDNESDAY

    • Did Not Participate — WR T.Y. Hilton (quad), LB Darius Leonard (ankle), DE Tyquan Lewis (elbow), DE Kwity Paye (hamstring), OT Braden Smith (foot/thumb), DE Kemoko Turay (groin), RB Jordan Wilkins (non-football illness), CB Rock Ya-Sin (ankle)
    • Limited Participant — S Julian Blackmon (Achilles), S Andrew Sendejo (concussion)

    THURSDAY

    • Did Not Participate — S Julian Blackmon (Achilles), TE Jack Doyle (rest), WR T.Y. Hilton (quad), OT Braden Smith (foot/thumb), DE Kemoko Turay (groin), RB Jordan Wilkins (non-football illness), CB Rock Ya-Sin (ankle)
    • Limited Participant — LB Darius Leonard (ankle), DE Tyquan Lewis (elbow), DE Kwity Paye (hamstring), CB Xavier Rhodes (ankle), S Andrew Sendejo (concussion)
    • Full Participant — X

    Leonard, Lewis, and Paye were all able to return to the field as limited participants Thursday. That was to be expected for Leonard, who has followed a similar script each week while he deals with his ankle injury. However, Paye has missed some time with his hamstring recently. As for Sendejo, he may be who they call on first to replace Blackmon, so we'll see if he can clear the concussion protocol in time for Sunday. Ya-Sin remaining out likely means a bigger role for Isaiah Rodgers again this week if Ya-Sin can't go.

    49ERS

    WEDNESDAY

    • Did Not Participate — DT Javon Kinlaw (knee), QB Trey Lance (knee), OT Trent Williams (ankle/elbow)
    • Limited Participant — QB Jimmy Garoppolo (calf), LB Marcell Harris (thumb)
    • Full Participant — CB K'Waun Williams (calf)

    THURSDAY

    • Did Not Participate — DT Javon Kinlaw (knee), QB Trey Lance (knee), OT Trent Williams (ankle/elbow)
    • Limited Participant — QB Jimmy Garoppolo (calf), LB Marcell Harris (thumb), DT Maurice Hurst (calf)
    • Full Participant — CB K'Waun Williams (calf)

    For the 49ers, they continue to deal with issues to their quarterbacks as starter Garoppolo remains limited and backup Trey Lance remains out. There is optimism about Garoppolo's status for Sunday. Also, starting left tackle Trent Williams is still out with his ankle and elbow injuries.

    Have thoughts on this week's injuries? Drop them below in the comment section!

    Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

    Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

    Indianapolis Colts free safety Julian Blackmon (32) buries his face in his hands Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, after the 31-25 Colts loss against Baltimore at M&T Bank Stadium for Monday Night Football. 101121 Colts 043 Jw
    News

    Colts vs. 49ers: Week 7 Thursday Injury Report

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16977001
    Film

    Into the DB Film Room w/ Hicks and Hag: Episode Five

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_16975657
    Film

    The Mechanics of Carson Wentz: Week 6 vs Houston Texans

    3 hours ago
    Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) celebrates after making a catch Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
    News

    Report: Colts, T.Y. Hilton Restructure Contract to Create Cap Space

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_15192621
    News

    8 Potential Options for the Colts at Safety with Julian Blackmon out for the Year

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_16788447
    News

    Colts’ LT Eric Fisher the X-Factor in Matchup vs. 49ers

    11 hours ago
    Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Indianapolis Colts free safety Julian Blackmon (32) kneels in the end zone after the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
    News

    Colts Lose Star Defender to Torn Achilles

    11 hours ago
    USATSI_16975563
    News

    PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Previews Colts vs. 49ers Matchup

    13 hours ago