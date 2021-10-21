Colts Lose Star Defender to Torn Achilles

    • October 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    Colts Lose Safety Julian Blackmon to Torn Achilles

    Colts starting free safety Julian Blackmon tore an Achilles in practice on Wednesday and is out for the season.
    Author:

    The Indianapolis Colts were dealt some brutal news when they learned starting free safety Julian Blackmon tore an Achilles during practice on Wednesday and will now miss the remainder of the season.

    Blackmon is one of the young stars of this Colts team and an integral part of their talented defense.

    In his second season after the Colts made him a third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Blackmon has started 20-of-21 games, totaling 76 tackles (5 for loss), 2 forced fumbles, 2 interceptions, and 7 pass breakups.

    It's the latest in a tough few years of recovering from injuries for Blackmon, whose rookie season was slightly delayed after tearing an ACL in the final game of his collegiate career.

    Blackmon brings a likely irreplaceable blend of football IQ, instincts, range, tackling, and playmaking ability to a Colts secondary that hasn't seen as many talented players as him come through often.

    Potential immediate in-house replacements for Blackmon are George Odum and Andrew Sendejo. T.J. Carrie, who is currently on Injured Reserve, could also fill in when (if) he returns this season, as well as Josh Jones, who was signed to the practice squad on Wednesday.

    Have thoughts on this injury? Drop them below in the comment section!

    Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

    Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

    Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Indianapolis Colts free safety Julian Blackmon (32) kneels in the end zone after the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
