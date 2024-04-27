What AD Mitchell Means for Alec Pierce’s Future With Colts
The Indianapolis Colts made a big move in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft by selecting Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell.
Mitchell was the 11th receiver off the board, and later said he was “pissed” about falling that far. Anthony Richardson’s newest playmaker brings elite athleticism to Indianapolis, carrying a 9.99 RAS score. One of Mitchell’s biggest tools is his speed, something he displayed at the combine after running a 4.34 40-yard dash.
Indy’s new pass catcher can stretch the field deep and averaged 15.4 yards per reception during his final season with the Longhorns. With a quarterback that has a ton of arm strength, the Colts’ offense received a huge boost by drafting a player that can open up the deep ball.
Last season, the Colts’ main vertical threat was second-year receiver Alec Pierce. Coming out of Cincinnati, Pierce was meant to be a big-time playmaker that could open up the field for Indianapolis. Unfortunately, the former Bearcat hasn’t been all that he was made out to be. In 2023, Pierce recorded the second-lowest amount of separation and second-lowest catch percentage in the entire NFL.
Yet to eclipse the 600-yard mark in a season, Pierce hasn’t proven that he is built for Shane Steichen’s offense. Only a couple years remain on his contract, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Colts move on from Pierce. A lack of production along with an influx of new playmakers doesn’t make it seem like a new contract is coming in Indianapolis.
The upcoming season will likely be Pierce’s final opportunity to prove that he deserves a spot in the future plans for the Colts. A new deep threat could benefit Pierce by forcing defenders to split attention between him and Mitchell. Integrating both playmakers into the Colts’ offense is something that Steichen & Co. have plenty of time to plan for before the season kicks off in September.