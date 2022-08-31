Colts Add Offensive Tackle, Lose Promising Rookie

The Indianapolis Colts made a successful waiver claim on Wednesday, picking up offensive tackle Luke Tenuta from the Buffalo Bills. They also released cornerback Tony Brown.

On an unfortunate note for the Colts, former linebacker Sterling Weatherford was also claimed by the Chicago Bears.

Tenuta (6'8", 322, 23 years old) was drafted in the sixth round (No. 209) of this year's NFL Draft out of Virginia Tech.

The former VT Hokie saw 152 snaps during the preseason (including Week 1 against the Colts); 123 at right tackle and 29 at left tackle.

Tenuta received a run-blocking grade of 68.8, per Pro Football Focus, and a pass-protection grade of 52.5 for an overall mark of 57.7. In 92 pass-blocking snaps, he allowed 8 total pressures on the quarterback, including 6 hurries, 1 hit, and 1 sack. He held a pass-block efficiency rating of 94.8 and was also docked for 3 penalties.

According to the Indy Draft Guide, here is how Tenuta fits with the Colts:

Tenuta does not seem like the typical offensive lineman that the Colts have taken under Chris Ballard. While he is one of the tallest players in the entire draft, his lack of length and athleticism hurt him as a prospect overall. Tenuta can be an asset in the running game because of his size, but the lack of speed and athleticism shows on tap when in pass protection. It is unlikely that Tenuta will be taken by the Colts.

Despite the potential lack of an ideal fit with the Colts and the up-and-down preseason, they clearly saw something in him to take a chance. He'll now mix in with Bernhard Raimann, Will Fries, and Wesley French behind the Colts' starting offensive line. The Colts let go of offensive tackles Dennis Kelly, Jordan Murray, and Ryan Van Demark recently. Kelly was supposed to have a significant role as the team's swing tackle, so perhaps that's their hope for Tenuta now.

Brown's release is a bit of a surprise, as the Colts don't have sparkling depth behind the starters. Isaiah Rodgers and Dallis Flowers are the Colts' corners behind Stephon Gilmore, Brandon Facyson, and Kenny Moore II.

As for Weatherford, he impressed during minicamps in the spring and really came on over the last couple of weeks in training camp and the preseason. He showed explosive traits and the ability to make plays on the football. His terrific blend of size (6'4", 224) and athleticism made him a prime candidate to land on the Colts' practice squad. However, it seemed like a numbers game as to why he was let go on Tuesday while the Colts leaned heavily on the abilities of players on special teams.

It's fitting that Weatherford would land in Chicago with the Colts' former defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, who is now the Bears' head coach.

