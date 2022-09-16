Colts' Alec Pierce, Shaquille Leonard Ruled Out vs. Jaguars

The Indianapolis Colts have ruled a couple of starters out for Sunday's matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars, as linebacker Shaquille Leonard (back) and wide receiver Alec Pierce (concussion) will miss the action.



Colts head coach Frank Reich announced the players' status when speaking with reporters on Friday. Also appearing on the injury report throughout the week have been wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (quad), defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (hip), and cornerback Kenny Moore II (hip), all of whom will be labeled as questionable.

Leonard practiced for a second consecutive week as he tries to make his return from a procedure on his back that took place in June. In his absence, we will likely continue to see Zaire Franklin at MIKE linebacker, Bobby Okereke at WILL, and E.J. Speed at SAM.

Pierce took a big hit in last week's game against the Houston Texans. Although he was able to finish the game, the rookie developed concussion-like symptoms after the game.

Pittman will remain the Colts' top pass-catching option if he's able to play, but otherwise, expect a bigger role from Parris Campbell, Ashton Dulin, and Mike Strachan with Pierce out.

