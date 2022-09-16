Skip to main content

Shaquille Leonard Updates Injury Status

Will Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard play against the Jacksonville Jaguars?
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard's debut was delayed at least another week when he missed last-week's game against the Houston Texans.

Head coach Frank Reich and Leonard are saying all the right things to indicate he could see the field sooner rather than later, but there are no guarantees.

"Feeling better than last week," said Leonard to reporters on Thursday. "Practice (was) pretty smooth so just want to continue to stack the days." 

"Just the way that I’m moving around. I’m just feeling better."

"Full pads felt smooth. Padded practice was just like a normal day for me. I wasn’t as sore as I was last week so just keep going."

Asked if he would be playing on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Leonard was non-committal while acknowledging the clock is ticking.

"We’re going to find out. We’ll find out soon," said Leonard. "Same deal as last week. Just continuing to practice and make the right decision when the time (comes). Leave it up to the coaches, training staff and myself – whenever I feel like I can go."

There's no doubt the competitor in Leonard wants to be on the field, but he has to think about the long term as well.

"It’s very hard," said Leonard when asked about sitting out and watching his teammates. "Just standing there not being able to physically go out and help."

"Just have to make sure that I was dialed in, letting the guys know exactly what I see, help them out in every form that I possibly can and make sure that all the pressure that was one them kind of relieve some of it. Keep the guys corralled up and just push them all the way through."

Reich and Leonard said all the right things last week before the Colts star was eventually inactive against the Texans.

Will he go this week in Jacksonville?

As Leonard said, we'll find out soon.

