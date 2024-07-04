Colts Anthony Richardson Floor/Ceiling Revealed
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson may be the NFL embodiment of the word 'potential.' With a level of athletic gifts not seen at the QB spot and capabilities as a field general that could launch his abilities to new heights, the sky is truly the limit for what Richardson can grow into for the Colts franchise.
In a recent article from Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus detailing the ceiling and floor of every second-year NFL quarterback, Richardson has entries that may excite and sadden some fans. We'll start with his ceiling entry where the former Florida Gator is a potential All-Pro if everything works out.
Richardson’s ceiling was always sky-high. He is the most athletically gifted quarterback to ever enter the NFL by some measures, with a cannon for an arm and a high-end rushing threat.- Sam Monson | Pro Football Focus
Monson relays what everyone knows about Richardson, he has special capabilities and athleticism that cannot be taught. With game-breaking running abilities and an arm to stretch opposing secondaries, Richardson opens up much more for his teammates on the field. Not only that, but the entire offensive scheme is more varied, allowing for more creativity and ways to attack a defense.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
When Richardson is the signal-caller, names like wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs have a higher probability of making bigger plays and having even more impact. However, this is especially true for third-year pass-catcher Alec Pierce and star running back Jonathan Taylor.
The former (Pierce) is yet to get a passer who fits his vertical threat-type traits and the latter (Taylor) saw a measly two snaps with Richardson during the 2023 season. Pierce's potential skyrockets with Richardson at the helm and Taylor's job is far easier than with a pocket passer like Joe Flacco. With Richardson's speed and mobility a constant factor, defenses must respect it. This slight attention-grabber could be the opening a player like Taylor needs to take a carry to the house.
But, there is also the floor, which Monson has as Robert Griffin III.
The risk is that one significant injury fundamentally changed what Richardson can be in the NFL and may force him to be a more conventional quarterback.- Sam Monson | Pro Football Focus
Griffin was ridiculous during his 2012 rookie year with the Washington Commanders, posting numbers worthy of the Rookie of the Year award. That season he had 258/393 completions (65.%) for 3,200 passing yards and 20 touchdowns to five interceptions. He also tore holes through defenses with his legs, toting 120 carries for 815 rushing yards and seven more touchdowns on the ground. In short, Griffin looked like a future top-level NFL talent, until a post-season knee injury destroyed his play style. After that lone year, Griffin couldn't move like before and continued having injury woes that plagued what looked to be a superstar career in the making, relegating him to mostly a backup.
For Richardson, it's paramount to remain healthy for the 2024 campaign. Not only is the entire offense tooled to fit the dynamic passer's skills, but Richardson also has just a handful of experience at the pro level. Shane Steichen and the entire offensive staff will keep an eye on Richardson's development while ensuring he knows how to be more alert with his on-field awareness, preventing further injuries from happening.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X; subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.