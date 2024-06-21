Colts Anthony Richardson's Potential 'Limitless' per NFL Analyst
Indianapolis Colts second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson fell to injury during his initial NFL campaign last year. After playing just four games, the former Florida prospect succumbed to a shoulder injury that ended his rookie year early. However, in the limited playing time, Richardson displayed better-than-expected pocket presence, timing with receivers, and ability to deal with defensive pressure. But Richardson must alleviate his injury woes to succeed in the NFL.
In his recent mailbag article, senior NFL reporter Albert Breer answers some questions from fans, including about Richardson. The two prominent inquiries concerned Richardson's health and performance as the Colts field general.
He had injuries in high school. He had injuries at Florida, including hamstring and knee issues which blew up his redshirt freshman season—he had knee surgery in December 2021—and he sustained a concussion during his third year (and second football season) as a Gator. Last year, of course, another concussion preceded his season-ending shoulder injury. At some point, as hard as this is to say, these things can’t be called a coincidence. And it is something that I brought up to Indianapolis Colts coach Shane Steichen last month. Steichen told me, as he sees it, the Colts have to be careful, and Richardson has to be, too.- Albert Breer | Senior NFL Reporter
Breer states what is difficult to digest for fans of Indianapolis regarding Richardson's injury history. To sustain so many setbacks like that in a span of a few years is tough, but Richardson is also just 22 years old and understands what's at stake. If Richardson can learn to avoid his high school and college quarterback habits of trying to run through every tackler, he can be one of the most explosive quarterbacks in the NFL. Breer agrees in his second entry.
If Richardson and the Colts can strike that happy medium, there’s limitless potential for what the quarterback can do and, with Steichen and his staff in place, I’m gonna trust that the situation around him is going to keep getting better.- Albert Breer | Senior NFL Reporter
Richardson has great weapons to throw to with names like Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, and vertical threat Alec Pierce. Not to mention, rookie Adonai Mitchell has the talent to shine as a versatile pass-catcher soon after he gets professional experience under his belt.
It can't be forgotten that Richardson also has running back Jonathan Taylor and a solid offensive line. While these factors in this situation are great, they matter not without a healthy Richardson. It's paramount for the young field general to stay healthy; not just for himself, but for the entire Colts team and its success. While Joe Flacco is a sensational name for a backup, Colts fans (and the team) want to see number 5 light it up in 2024.
