Colts vs. Buccaneers Stock Up, Stock Down Report

The 2022 preseason has finally come to an end for the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts got the win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a score of 27-10.

The win brings the Colts to a 1-2 record in the preseason. But when it comes to the preseason, we are not interested in wins and losses. Instead, the goal of the preseason is to evaluate players and how position groups are performing as a whole.

The Colts will be making their final roster cuts over the next couple of days as they trim down to 53 players. There will be tough decisions made as this looks to be a very competitive roster to make.

Here are the players who either helped or hurt their stock in the preseason finale for the Colts.

STOCK UP

QB Sam Ehlinger

If there was a 2022 preseason Hall of Fame, Ehlinger would make it on the first ballot. The second-year quarterback capped off the preseason with another stellar performance, going 5-of-7 for 65 yards and rushing for a 45-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Altogether, Ehlinger went 24-of-29 (83%) for 289 yards, four touchdowns, and a QB rating of 147.8.

Ehlinger has done everything he possibly can to make this roster. The question will be whether the Colts decide to keep two quarterbacks or three. This will be one of the more interesting decisions to watch throughout roster cuts.

OT Bernhard Raimann

While Raimann was never in danger of not making the Colts’ 53-man roster, he continued to show the progress he’s made throughout the preseason. Raimann manned the left tackle spot from the 2nd quarter on, providing holes in the run game and holding up well in pass protection. He did give up one sack against Buccaneers’ pass rusher Andre Anthony on a speed rush, but Raimann otherwise held his own.

Raimann is getting more and more comfortable in the Colts’ offense. While Matt Pryor is the starting left tackle at this point, Raimann will continue to push Pryor at the position all season long.

LB Sterling Weatherford

Weatherford put together another solid night at linebacker. The undrafted rookie led the Colts with ten tackles on the night, double the amount of any other Colts player. Weatherford displayed speed and explosiveness and seemed to be involved in almost every play in the second half.

Weatherford looks to be on track to make the 53-man roster. The Colts normally keep six linebackers, and Weatherford has easily been one of the six best at the position. He also provides help on special teams, which the Colts require on players at the back end of the roster.

© Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

CB Rodney Thomas II

For the second week in a row, Thomas showed great skills as the deep safety. The seventh-round pick out of Yale displayed sure tackling against the Buccaneers, including four touchdown-saving tackles in one drive alone. Thomas has also carved out a role on special teams.

At the start of training camp, it was no guarantee that Thomas would make the 53-man roster. His play, combined with the season-ending injury to Colts’ safety Armani Watts, has opened the door for Thomas to make the team. At this point, he has earned his spot and will continue to develop behind Julian Blackmon.

P Matt Haack

After Rigoberto Sanchez went down with a torn Achilles this week in practice, the Colts were left scrambling as they tried to replace their Pro Bowl-level punter. Enter Haack, who punted for the Buffalo Bills a season ago and was cut by the team earlier this week. If Saturday is any indication, the Colts will be just fine.

Haack had five punts in his Colts’ debut, with four of them pinning the Buccaneers inside the 20-yard line. With a long of 57 yards, he also showcased the power he has to get the ball downfield. While Sanchez’s injury was very unfortunate, Haack will be a nice backup plan for the 2022 season.

© Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

STOCK DOWN

DT Eric Johnson II

Last week against the Detroit Lions, the interior of the Colts’ defensive line struggled to hold their lanes, and the Lions took advantage in the running game. One of those who struggled was Johnson, and his struggles continued against the Buccaneers.

Johnson had a tough time getting off blocks and was moved around along the interior. While he has shown explosiveness in practice, Johnson has not put it together in games yet, and failed to register a tackle on Saturday. There may be cause for concern for the depth along the interior of the defensive line.

RB Ty’Son Williams

The battle for the fourth and final running back spot on the roster seems to be between Williams and Deon Jackson. Based on when the two running backs played in Saturday’s contest, Williams may be the odd man out.

Jackson started the game and played with starters for the first quarter, while Williams received time with the third-string. Williams had more rushing yards than Jackson (16 vs. 3,) but Jackson had 34 yards receiving, including a 26-yard screen pass. Combine that with Jackson’s experience with the team in 2021, and Williams may not make the cut.

Which players stood out to you in the Colts vs. Lions matchup? Let us know in the comments below!

Follow Andrew on Twitter @AndrewMooreNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.